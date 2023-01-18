Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in IllinoisTravel MavenSkokie, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
This Asian/Mexican Fusion Restaurant in Lombard, IL is Delicious
I have come across a spot that is now one of my favorite places to eat. This Asian/Mexican fusion burrito restaurant called Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Lombard, IL is a definite place for everyone to check out.
Tatas Tacos Opening Third Location in South Loop
The restaurant will move into the ground floor of The Cooper Apartments
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
In honor of Lunar New Year, here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Chicago (according to Yelp)
The Chinese New Year celebration for 2023 lasts from Friday, January 22nd through February 5th. (CHICAGO) It's time to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. Chicago goes all out with the Lunar New Year celebration, from parades to music to special events and fantastic food.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Chicago Restaurant Week 2023 kicks off Friday: What you need to know
Local foodies, rejoice: The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday. The 17-day event will feature over 360 restaurants — more than three times the amount that participated in 2022 — across Chicago and its nearby suburbs.
Salesforce Sign Atop New Downtown Tower Was Way Too Bright For Neighbors, So Alderman Has It Dimmed
DOWNTOWN — The latest addition to Chicago’s Downtown skyline turned out to be far too bright to handle. Salesforce, the San-Francisco based software firm, lit up its large logo this month atop Wolf Point Tower, a new 60-story building that sits where the Chicago River splits into its North and South branches.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
An Evening with TC Carson at City Winery Chicago
T.C. Carson is a musician, dancer, and actor best known for his portrayal of Kyle Barker on the hit sitcom ‘Living Single’. He has returned to Chicago for a night of soul and jazz at City Winery. Tonight at City Winery Chicago. Doors open at 6 pm. 1200...
Adoptable long-term shelter dogs featured on pizza boxes across Chicagoland
PAWS Chicago, the city's largest no-kill humane organization, is partnering with Piece Pizza on a new effort to find homes for dogs who have been at the shelter the longest.
Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must try
I had wanted to visit this restaurant for many months since I heard it was opening. This restaurant is part of the Cooper’s Hawk restaurant group. The name of the restaurant is Piccolo Buco in Oakbrook, IL.
Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
The Green Mill: Come for the mob history and stay for the live jazz
On January 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified and the country went dry at midnight on January 17, 1920. Dave Jemilo, owner of the historic Chicago cocktail lounge The Green Mill, joins John Landecker to talk about the location’s history, its connection to The Prohibition Era, and Al Capone.
Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
Wicker Park CVS Inside Historical Bank Building Will Close In March
WICKER PARK — CVS is closing its retail store and pharmacy at the corner of Ashland Avenue and Division Street in Wicker Park. The location in the historic Home Bank and Trust Company Building, 1200 N. Ashland Ave., will close March 7, spokesperson Amy Thibault said Thursday. Prescriptions will...
13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Free Museum Tour, Winter Market, Book Fair And More
CHICAGO — There’s a Black author book fair, reggaeton brunch party with bottomless mimosas, an animal adoption event and more happening this weekend. WNDR Chicago, 1130 W. Monroe St. WNDR Museum is debuting an interactive video game installation called “One Minute” in collaboration with artist Oseanworld. It’s inspired...
Tribune East Tower to become Chicago’s 2nd-tallest building
Chicago is a city of skyscrapers. The architectural style was invented here, in 1855, and ever since, supertall towers have defined the skyline. For decades, the Willis (Sears) Tower was the tallest building in the world, and it remains the tallest in Chicago. Now a future structure, the Tribune East Tower, is set to snag the No. 2 spot.
