Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants

There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
WGN TV

An Evening with TC Carson at City Winery Chicago

T.C. Carson is a musician, dancer, and actor best known for his portrayal of Kyle Barker on the hit sitcom ‘Living Single’. He has returned to Chicago for a night of soul and jazz at City Winery. Tonight at City Winery Chicago. Doors open at 6 pm. 1200...
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down.  The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.  
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
wgnradio.com

The Green Mill: Come for the mob history and stay for the live jazz

On January 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified and the country went dry at midnight on January 17, 1920. Dave Jemilo, owner of the historic Chicago cocktail lounge The Green Mill, joins John Landecker to talk about the location’s history, its connection to The Prohibition Era, and Al Capone.
WGN News

Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
chicagoagentmagazine.com

Tribune East Tower to become Chicago’s 2nd-tallest building

Chicago is a city of skyscrapers. The architectural style was invented here, in 1855, and ever since, supertall towers have defined the skyline. For decades, the Willis (Sears) Tower was the tallest building in the world, and it remains the tallest in Chicago. Now a future structure, the Tribune East Tower, is set to snag the No. 2 spot.
