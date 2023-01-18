CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO