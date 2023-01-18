Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on ScreenTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers
It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with... The post Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
Robert Horry Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has No Obligation To Attend Game LeBron James Break Scoring Record
The seven-time NBA champion doesn't have a problem if Abdul-Jabbar skips the game LeBron passes him
Yardbarker
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
SB Nation
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James
A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation
Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"LeBron Doesn't Stay Away From Black People Like Jordan," Comedian Druski Makes A Really Controversial Statement
Comedian Druski picks LeBron James as his GOAT by making a controversial comment about Michael Jordan.
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Ja Morant didn't even bother to talk about Shannon Sharpe after the scuffle between the NFL legend and many members of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Joel Embiid Calls Out Hakeem Olajuwon And Other NBA Legends About Him Not Posting Up In The Paint: "They Must Not Have Any Basketball IQ.”
Joel Embiid responds to Hakeem Olajuwon's criticism of him not posting up in the paint and shooting a lot of 3-pointers.
Stephen Jackson Says Spurs Would Have Won More Championships If Tony Parker Was Less Selfish
Stephen Jackson had a hot take on Tony Parker.
"Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Are Punishing LeBron James For The Russell Westbrook Trade," Claims Kendrick Perkins
Kendrick Perkins makes a huge claim about Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss punishing LeBron James for the Russell Westbrook trade.
NBA Analyst Accuses Ben Simmons Of 'Stealing Money' For His Performances With Nets
Ben Simmons' performances haven't pleased Jalen Rose, who jokingly accused the Brooklyn Nets' guard of 'stealing money.'
Kyrie Irving Writes "Moorish Liberation" on Shoes
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wrote "Moorish Liberation" on his old Nike shoes.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
Shannon Sharpe Had a Heated Confrontation With the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's Dad
VIDEO: Shannon Sharpe versus Tee Morant and the Grizzlies courtside during the Lakers game.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Took The Ultimate Ja Morant Challenge During Lakers' Win Over Grizzlies
Russell Westbrook has been the object of a surprising amount of ridicule since his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers began. Some fans have almost forgotten that Westbrook is an MVP, a Hall Of Famer, and one of the best guards to ever play the game. And while he isn't the player he once was, he will occasionally remind the NBA world of it.
Lakers FIGHT! LeBron Defender Shannon Sharpe Offers 'Smoke' to Grizzlies: NBA Rumor Tracker
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Hakeem Olajuwon Shockingly Reveals He Didn't Want To Play Center
Hakeem Olajuwon had a preference to play in different ways rather than being fed at the post.
The Blockbuster Trade That Sends Clippers $102 Million Hawks Big Man
This trade sends the Clippers a good big man.
Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion
The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James Wears Unreleased Shoes in Wild Lakers Game
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of the unreleased Nike LeBron NXXT.
Comments / 0