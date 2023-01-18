Read full article on original website
Related
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers
It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with... The post Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
NBA World Reacts to Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant Incident
A shocking scene broke out at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night between the former NFL star, the Grizzlies and Ja Morant’s father.
NBC Sports
Sam Jones' family presents Steph Curry with a gift years in the making
The Golden State Warriors are the enemy in Boston these days, but they still have the respect of past Celtics legends. That includes Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, who passed away on Dec. 30 at age 88. Members of Jones' family were in attendance at TD Garden for the Celtics' matchup with the Warriors, and before tip-off, they tracked down star point guard Stephen Curry to present him with a special gift.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant Involved in Altercation at Lakers-Grizzlies
The Fox analyst and the father of Memphis star Ja Morant were among those involved in a courtside shouting match at the end of the second quarter.
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: three possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed their approach to making trades that could allow them to swing some big moves. The Suns have found out this season that, despite having stars like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Changing Starting Lineup
Steph Curry gave huge credit to Kevon Looney for allowing the change.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons ejected vs. Suns after being called for two technical fouls
Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected. Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which was his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Accuses Ben Simmons Of 'Stealing Money' For His Performances With Nets
Ben Simmons missed all of last season thanks to various reasons. His desire to leave Philadelphia kept him off the court, and his injuries and mental health struggles certainly didn't help either. Simmons was an All-Star in his early years in the league, and Nets fans were hoping he would recapture some of that magic, but he hasn't.
Yardbarker
Marcus Smart Helped Off The Court For Celtics After Suffering Ugly Ankle Injury
With an NBA-best 34-12 record, the Boston Celtics have been the best all season long, With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Robert Williams, the Cs have a solid core of veterans who are clicking at another level this season. Then there's Marcus Smart, who has emerged as a...
Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call
Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling Victor Wembanyama The Best Player In The World: "Future Laker Ladies And Gentlemen"
Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was lavish in his praise for Victor Wembanyama, the sensational projected number-one pick of this year’s NBA Draft. The two linked up during the NBA Paris Game 2023 between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, and the legend took to Twitter to make his feelings clear about the French prodigy.
Yardbarker
Two legit trade suitors emerge for Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
The Utah Jazz may be winning more than anyone anticipated they would this season, but they are still in the midst of a rebuild. They want a clean shot at Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, not the eighth seed in the playoffs. As such, the team has little...
Yardbarker
Bennedict Mathurin Gets Real On Whether LeBron James Proved That He's Better Than Him
Bennedict Mathurin has emerged as one of the finest young talents in the NBA in his rookie season. The Canadian is not only in the mix for Rookie of the Year but also for Sixth Man of the Year as he continues to shine for the Indiana Pacers. Mathurin became...
Yardbarker
TRADE RUMOURS: The Milwaukee Bucks are interested in New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish
A former lottery pick with a lot of upside is reportedly high on the target list of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking to reinforce their injury-ravaged lineup. In a recent report by HoopsHype, it was revealed that the New York Knicks are willing to part ways with Cam Reddish, and the Bucks could be one of the three-year pro’s top suitors.
ESPN Misidentifies Former NFL Star Michael Vick During Broadcast
The Virginia Tech legend was misidentified during a broadcast featuring his alma mater on Wednesday night.
Comments / 0