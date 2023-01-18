With the frosty weather in full effect, my warm shoe options for venturing outside are pretty much limited to boots and booties. For me, it's difficult to find pairs that are durable and hold up amidst bad weather, while also being affordable. And they have to be comfortable — as a New Yorker who walks everywhere, I need footwear that won’t leave me with painful blisters and sore feet.

