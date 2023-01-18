ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Comfy, chic, and on sale — 3 reasons why me and these booties are 'sole-mates'

With the frosty weather in full effect, my warm shoe options for venturing outside are pretty much limited to boots and booties. For me, it's difficult to find pairs that are durable and hold up amidst bad weather, while also being affordable. And they have to be comfortable — as a New Yorker who walks everywhere, I need footwear that won’t leave me with painful blisters and sore feet.
What to do right away if you lose power this winter

The average winter heating costs are expected to rise this season to $931. With many extreme weather events that could lead to utility outages, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares what to do (and not do) if you lose power.Jan. 19, 2023.
Shop these items to stick to your New Year's resolutions

Jill Martin Brooks shares great bargains on products to help stick to your health and wellness resolutions. Items include a smart alarm clock, a heated pillow massager, a humidifier with aromatherapy and more.Jan. 19, 2023.
16 low-impact exercise equipment options to maximize your fitness journey

At-home workouts can be the best solution when you have a busy schedule and minimal time to break a sweat at the gym. With so many quality pieces of indoor exercise equipment on the market currently, working out from the comfort of your home is a doable task. Beyond avoiding...

