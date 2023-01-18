ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 offensive depth chart

With the transfer portal window closed and the deadline passed for 2023 NFL Draft entrants, we have a pretty good idea of what Georgia’s roster will look like for the 2023 season. Gone will be past stars such as Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh and Darnell Washington. While Georgia does...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia basketball misses last shot, falls 85-82 to Vanderbilt

ATHENS – Jabri Abdur Rahim had a chance but could not sink a potential game-tying shot as Georgia basketball took its first home loss of the season. Abdur Rahim received an inbound pass from Terry Roberts with just 3.9 seconds remaining, spun and missed the game’s final shot off the back iron as the buzzer sounded.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Arik Gilbert, former Georgia football tight end, commits to Nebraska

Gilbert first enrolled at Georgia in June of 2021. He appeared in just three games during his two seasons at Georgia. He began his career at LSU after signing as a 5-star member of the 2020 recruiting cycle. Gilbert transferred from LSU, meaning Nebraska will be his third program. The highlight of his Georgia career came when he hauled in two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt.
LINCOLN, NE
960 The Ref

Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’

Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

2 Georgia transfers find new homes

On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Devin Willock’s father says he has no plans to sue UGA

ATHENS – Devin Willock’s father remains with family in Gainesville, Ga., and says he knows nothing of lawyers or press conferences. Dave Willock, the father of the Georgia football player who died in a car accident early Sunday morning, said he, too, read reports of a press conference being planned for Thursday afternoon by Big Injury Lawyers at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse. He said he doesn’t plan to be there and he has no plans at this time to sue the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
addictedtovacation.com

6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)

There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Atlanta United player, Anton Walkes dies at 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25. Walkes died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on social media Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened...
ATLANTA, GA

