The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
dawgnation.com
An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 offensive depth chart
With the transfer portal window closed and the deadline passed for 2023 NFL Draft entrants, we have a pretty good idea of what Georgia’s roster will look like for the 2023 season. Gone will be past stars such as Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh and Darnell Washington. While Georgia does...
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
dawgnation.com
Trezmen Marshall decision adds more spice to Georgia football-Alabama rivalry
ATHENS — It made sense that Trezmen Marshall would want to look elsewhere for opportunities. The fourth-year linebacker is clearly good enough to play at a high level as he was able to consistently find his way onto the field for a championship-winning defense this past season. Georgia brought...
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball misses last shot, falls 85-82 to Vanderbilt
ATHENS – Jabri Abdur Rahim had a chance but could not sink a potential game-tying shot as Georgia basketball took its first home loss of the season. Abdur Rahim received an inbound pass from Terry Roberts with just 3.9 seconds remaining, spun and missed the game’s final shot off the back iron as the buzzer sounded.
dawgnation.com
Sedrick Van Pran announces he is returning to Georgia football for another season
ATHENS — Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran was one of the top players on the championship-winning team this past season. On Friday, Georgia learned that Van Pran will be coming back for one more season at Georgia. Van announced his decision on social media. Georgia is expected to be...
dawgnation.com
Arik Gilbert, former Georgia football tight end, commits to Nebraska
Gilbert first enrolled at Georgia in June of 2021. He appeared in just three games during his two seasons at Georgia. He began his career at LSU after signing as a 5-star member of the 2020 recruiting cycle. Gilbert transferred from LSU, meaning Nebraska will be his third program. The highlight of his Georgia career came when he hauled in two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt.
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
Red and Black
2 Georgia transfers find new homes
On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
dawgnation.com
Family of Devin Willock releases official statement: ‘To know Devin simply was to love him’
ATHENS — The family of Devin Willock released a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding the recent passing of their son. The statement was read by attorney Roy Willey of Go Big Injury Lawyers at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse. Willock’s parents were not present at the called press conference.
dawgnation.com
Devin Willock’s father says he has no plans to sue UGA
ATHENS – Devin Willock’s father remains with family in Gainesville, Ga., and says he knows nothing of lawyers or press conferences. Dave Willock, the father of the Georgia football player who died in a car accident early Sunday morning, said he, too, read reports of a press conference being planned for Thursday afternoon by Big Injury Lawyers at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse. He said he doesn’t plan to be there and he has no plans at this time to sue the University of Georgia.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
WGAU
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Law firm representing family of UGA player killed in crash abruptly cancels plans for legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of Devin Willock announced Thursday that they are not pursuing legal action after his death in a car crash last weekend, despite an earlier announcement that they planned to. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Athens, where attorneys with Go Big Injury...
Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests
What started as a peaceful protest at Underground Atlanta on Saturday evening apparently turned violent when marchers he...
addictedtovacation.com
6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)
There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Atlanta United player, Anton Walkes dies at 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25. Walkes died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on social media Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened...
