ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Jennifer Coolidge Joins TikTok

Jennifer Coolidge is taking on new art forms. The recently crowned Golden Globe-winning actor has mastered her tight-lipped, deadpan craft and now is embarking on a new endeavor: the bite-size TikTok video. In a clip posted to i-D’s TikTok, Love cautions viewers to “get the fuck offline,” warning that employers...
The Guardian

Nascondino (Hide and Seek) review – remarkable documentary about a Neapolitan street kid

Plenty of documentaries capture the spirit of their subjects; far fewer get fully under the skin of the world that they inhabit. Victoria Fiore’s remarkable debut film, shot over four years in Naples, is one such picture. Boasting extraordinary access and lithe, instinctive cinematography that captures the unpredictable energy and distinctive dialect of the neighbourhood, it focuses on a streetwise kid, Entoni. Unruly and mischievous, Entoni dreams of movie stardom but his fate is linked to his family history: his chain-smoking grandmother, Dora, has ties to organised crime. This places him on the radar of the Italian authorities, who, in response to rising youth crime, have introduced a policy stating that kids deemed to be “at risk” can be removed from families with mafia links. Using a combination of verité and poetic reconstructions, Fiore paints a sobering portrait of a bright, personable kid whose destiny is preordained.
papermag.com

Why Fans Think Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cheated With Joey King

Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have found themselves at the center of unfounded cheating speculation. "I don't know if they hooked up while filming, but this married, A-list actor is hooking up with this A-list tween actress turned A-, B+ list adult actress during their press trip for the movie they shot," they repeated in the video, prior to noting that the gossipmonger in question also included a link to a Just Jared Jr. article titled "Joey King Serves Up A Daring Look At 'Bullet Train‘s' Paris Photo Call." @thekylemarisa then went on to share a screenshot of the post before alleging that "the blind item alleges that it happened during their Paris promotional trip for 'Bullet Train.'"
papermag.com

'Gossip Girl' Revival Canceled After Two Seasons

“We are very grateful to showrunner/executive producer Joshua Safran, and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard,” HBO Max said in a statement made to Variety. “Although we are not moving forward with a third season of ‘Gossip Girl,’ we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience.”
papermag.com

Ice Spice Lands Her First Fashion Campaign for Ivy Park

Ice Spice, a rapper from the Bronx, New York has taken over the world of hip hop the last couple of years. And now she’s starring in her first big fashion campaign for Ivy Park, Beyoncé’s line with Adidas. For those not in the know, the 23-year-old...
NEW YORK STATE
papermag.com

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Comments on Past 'Infidelity'

Gabrielle Union is leaving no room for criticism — especially when it comes to her former marriage. Appearing on an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month, the 50-year-old actress made headlines over comments about feeling "entitled" to infidelity while married to former NFL player Chris Howard. Union explained that this was due to the fact she was “paying all the bills" during the marriage, which lasted from 2001 to 2006.
papermag.com

Finn Wolfhard on Playing a Narcissist in 'When You Finish Saving The World'

Twenty-year-old actor Finn Wolfhard Zooms into our call from NYC's swanky Park Lane Hotel, wearing a vaguely iridescent purple button-down that shines as he thoughtfully reminisces on the complicated journey of playing the corny and egocentric character Ziggy Katz in When You Finish Saving The World. The film is actor-turned-writer-director Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, hitting select theaters on January 20.
papermag.com

Adam Lambert Isn't Thrilled About Theo James As George Michael

You would think that it wouldn't be hard to find a gay actor to play a gay role in an industry as heavily dominated by LGBTQ+ people, but apparently it's still a struggle. You don't have to look far to see straight actors getting praise for playing queer characters with performances like Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár or Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale cleaning up the awards show circuit. So when word broke that The White Lotus star Theo James might be in talks to portray Wham! frontman George Michael in a forthcoming biopic, Adam Lambert isn't being quiet about his disappointment with the casting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy