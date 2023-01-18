Read full article on original website
Jennifer Coolidge Joins TikTok
Jennifer Coolidge is taking on new art forms. The recently crowned Golden Globe-winning actor has mastered her tight-lipped, deadpan craft and now is embarking on a new endeavor: the bite-size TikTok video. In a clip posted to i-D’s TikTok, Love cautions viewers to “get the fuck offline,” warning that employers...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn says it's 'ironic' that Kody and Robyn 'don't believe in vaccines' despite their strict COVID rules
The "Sister Wives" star also said that she thinks Kody didn't visit her and her siblings during COVID because he "prefers to spend time" with Robyn.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Nascondino (Hide and Seek) review – remarkable documentary about a Neapolitan street kid
Plenty of documentaries capture the spirit of their subjects; far fewer get fully under the skin of the world that they inhabit. Victoria Fiore’s remarkable debut film, shot over four years in Naples, is one such picture. Boasting extraordinary access and lithe, instinctive cinematography that captures the unpredictable energy and distinctive dialect of the neighbourhood, it focuses on a streetwise kid, Entoni. Unruly and mischievous, Entoni dreams of movie stardom but his fate is linked to his family history: his chain-smoking grandmother, Dora, has ties to organised crime. This places him on the radar of the Italian authorities, who, in response to rising youth crime, have introduced a policy stating that kids deemed to be “at risk” can be removed from families with mafia links. Using a combination of verité and poetic reconstructions, Fiore paints a sobering portrait of a bright, personable kid whose destiny is preordained.
Why Fans Think Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cheated With Joey King
Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have found themselves at the center of unfounded cheating speculation. "I don't know if they hooked up while filming, but this married, A-list actor is hooking up with this A-list tween actress turned A-, B+ list adult actress during their press trip for the movie they shot," they repeated in the video, prior to noting that the gossipmonger in question also included a link to a Just Jared Jr. article titled "Joey King Serves Up A Daring Look At 'Bullet Train‘s' Paris Photo Call." @thekylemarisa then went on to share a screenshot of the post before alleging that "the blind item alleges that it happened during their Paris promotional trip for 'Bullet Train.'"
'Gossip Girl' Revival Canceled After Two Seasons
“We are very grateful to showrunner/executive producer Joshua Safran, and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard,” HBO Max said in a statement made to Variety. “Although we are not moving forward with a third season of ‘Gossip Girl,’ we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience.”
Ice Spice Lands Her First Fashion Campaign for Ivy Park
Ice Spice, a rapper from the Bronx, New York has taken over the world of hip hop the last couple of years. And now she’s starring in her first big fashion campaign for Ivy Park, Beyoncé’s line with Adidas. For those not in the know, the 23-year-old...
Gabrielle Union Defends Her Comments on Past 'Infidelity'
Gabrielle Union is leaving no room for criticism — especially when it comes to her former marriage. Appearing on an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month, the 50-year-old actress made headlines over comments about feeling "entitled" to infidelity while married to former NFL player Chris Howard. Union explained that this was due to the fact she was “paying all the bills" during the marriage, which lasted from 2001 to 2006.
Finn Wolfhard on Playing a Narcissist in 'When You Finish Saving The World'
Twenty-year-old actor Finn Wolfhard Zooms into our call from NYC's swanky Park Lane Hotel, wearing a vaguely iridescent purple button-down that shines as he thoughtfully reminisces on the complicated journey of playing the corny and egocentric character Ziggy Katz in When You Finish Saving The World. The film is actor-turned-writer-director Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, hitting select theaters on January 20.
Adam Lambert Isn't Thrilled About Theo James As George Michael
You would think that it wouldn't be hard to find a gay actor to play a gay role in an industry as heavily dominated by LGBTQ+ people, but apparently it's still a struggle. You don't have to look far to see straight actors getting praise for playing queer characters with performances like Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár or Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale cleaning up the awards show circuit. So when word broke that The White Lotus star Theo James might be in talks to portray Wham! frontman George Michael in a forthcoming biopic, Adam Lambert isn't being quiet about his disappointment with the casting.
