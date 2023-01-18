Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
NASDAQ
Digital Transformations May Solve Real-World Problems
We are all familiar with the realignment of expectations that has befallen the share prices of many companies focused on Software as a Service (SaaS) during 2022. While it is important to gather and analyze all possible statistics, we think it’s also essential to think about the problems in the real world that the services of these companies may help solve. If the solutions have value, we believe this is the core reason why, when the next cycle of strong performance for growth companies occurs, there is potential for a rebound.
NASDAQ
Pzena Investment Management Cuts Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,577,618 shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA). This represents 8.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1,797,163 shares and 9.35% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TXN - 1/20/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED (TXN). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TXN rates highest using our Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.
Bayer investor criticizes Bayer chair for lack of initiative - WirtschaftsWoche
FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Bayer (BAYGn.DE) investor Union Investment criticized Bayer's chair for a lack of engagement, such as exploring a spin-off of the company's consumer health division, according to an interview in WirtschaftsWoche.
NASDAQ
Syndax (SNDX) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
If you think a growth stock's absolute price is an indication of the underlying company's quality, think again. Contrary to the once-popular belief, there are plenty of top growth investment prospects trading at less than $100 per share. Here's a rundown of three such possibilities to consider adding to your portfolio right now.
NASDAQ
Why PagerDuty Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) were moving higher Friday after the software-as-a-service company got an analyst upgrade. As of 12:11 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 5.6%. PagerDuty specializes in observability and monitoring software that notifies businesses of outages and other connectivity issues. On Friday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh raised his rating on the tech stock from equal weight to overweight.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real set for 2% weekly loss on worries over c.bank independence
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real looked set for a 2% weekly decline against the dollar on Friday as investors worried about the central bank's independence, while most other Latin American currencies firmed at the end of a volatile week marked by fears of a recession. Brazil's real BRL= slipped...
NASDAQ
Should Investors Fear the Debt Ceiling? Here's What the Pros Say
If we had to guess, your social feeds and inboxes have been flooded with hysterical headlines about America hitting its debt ceiling—a limit on the nation's borrowing that, if not addressed, risks considerable consequences to all Americans, and indeed, the entire global economy. Today, we're going to focus on...
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2023: IRON,TNYA,WINT
Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%. Disc Medicine (IRON) climbed 8.9% on Friday after the hematologic medications company announced an exclusive licensing agreement with...
NASDAQ
Advice for Long-Term Stock Investors
(1:00) - Winning The Lottery and Creating A Winning Portfolio. (13:30) - Creating A Strong Long Term Investment Account. (25:45) - Episode Roundup: BAC, MSFT, CVX, MRK, MARA. Welcome to Episode #344 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast. Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined...
Comments / 0