NASDAQ

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023

U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
NASDAQ

Digital Transformations May Solve Real-World Problems

We are all familiar with the realignment of expectations that has befallen the share prices of many companies focused on Software as a Service (SaaS) during 2022. While it is important to gather and analyze all possible statistics, we think it’s also essential to think about the problems in the real world that the services of these companies may help solve. If the solutions have value, we believe this is the core reason why, when the next cycle of strong performance for growth companies occurs, there is potential for a rebound.
NASDAQ

Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TXN - 1/20/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED (TXN). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TXN rates highest using our Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.
NASDAQ

Syndax (SNDX) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

If you think a growth stock's absolute price is an indication of the underlying company's quality, think again. Contrary to the once-popular belief, there are plenty of top growth investment prospects trading at less than $100 per share. Here's a rundown of three such possibilities to consider adding to your portfolio right now.
NASDAQ

Why PagerDuty Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) were moving higher Friday after the software-as-a-service company got an analyst upgrade. As of 12:11 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 5.6%. PagerDuty specializes in observability and monitoring software that notifies businesses of outages and other connectivity issues. On Friday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh raised his rating on the tech stock from equal weight to overweight.
NASDAQ

Should Investors Fear the Debt Ceiling? Here's What the Pros Say

If we had to guess, your social feeds and inboxes have been flooded with hysterical headlines about America hitting its debt ceiling—a limit on the nation's borrowing that, if not addressed, risks considerable consequences to all Americans, and indeed, the entire global economy. Today, we're going to focus on...
NASDAQ

Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2023: IRON,TNYA,WINT

Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%. Disc Medicine (IRON) climbed 8.9% on Friday after the hematologic medications company announced an exclusive licensing agreement with...
NASDAQ

Advice for Long-Term Stock Investors

(1:00) - Winning The Lottery and Creating A Winning Portfolio. (13:30) - Creating A Strong Long Term Investment Account. (25:45) - Episode Roundup: BAC, MSFT, CVX, MRK, MARA. Welcome to Episode #344 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast. Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined...

