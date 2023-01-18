Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Britney Spears gets new tattoo and immediately regrets it
Britney Spears, who recently went on holiday and got a tattoo, has said she doesn't like the final result. The pop icon, 41, isn't the first person to get some body ink while on a trip abroad, but her reaction is super relatable. The 'Toxic' singer shared the moment she...
Vanessa Hudgens Has One Word For Ex-Partner Austin Butler And His 'Elvis' Voice
Fans pointed out that Butler’s voice still sounded akin to Elvis Presley during his appearance – and win – at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.
J.Lo Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Shading Christina Aguilera With Madonna Kiss Reveal
Jennifer Lopez, 53, insists there was no shade thrown to Christina Aguilera after a recent interview where she claimed that she was originally going to be part the iconic 2003 MTV VMA performance where Madonna kissed Britney Spears and the “Dirrty” singer. “No shade at all…you shady,” she commented back on a Billboard Instagram post detailing the story. She then added, “smdh” — meaning, “shake my damn head” and the hashtags, “#alwayswanttostartsomemess” and “#growup.”
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter
Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Kelly Ripa warns Live producers ‘I need time off’ after she was ‘forced’ to work while sick
KELLY Ripa has warned producers that she wants "time off" after viewers worried she was "forced" to work when she was sick. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star, 52, left viewers concerned earlier this month when she co-hosted the show despite being ill and barely able to talk. One...
Madonna Admits Being A Mother 'Has Been The Most Difficult & Hardest Battle': 'It's Exhausting'
Believe it or not, even Madonna has insecurities.During a recent interview, the Queen of Pop, 64, opened up about the obstacles motherhood has brought her throughout the last 26 years — especially since she welcomed six children and mostly raised them as a single mom."Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge," Madonna admitted during Vanity Fair's cover story of the artist published Wednesday, January 18.JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS SHE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE PART OF MADONNA & BRITNEY SPEARS' 2003 VMAS KISS"It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," the "Material Girl" singer — who announced her...
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast
Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
purewow.com
Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Daughter Malti Makes British ‘Vogue’ Debut in Gorgeous Mommy-and-Me Pic
Priyanka Chopra and her baby daughter Malti are ready for their *close-up* because the mother-daughter duo just made it on the latest cover of British Vogue. Today, the Quantico actress shared a photoshoot snap featuring herself and her baby girl. They will both be gracing next month’s issue of the fashion magazine. In the pic, Chopra can be seen holding her baby close to her (and keeping her face completely concealed) as they both don coordinating red dresses and pose in front of a red backdrop.
WFMZ-TV Online
Britney Spears makes rare comment about Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears has reminisced about her time with Justin Timberlake. The 41-year-old pop icon dated NSYNC star Justin, 41, after they both emerged as teen idols in the late 1990s before splitting in 2002 and took to social media on Tuesday (17.01.22) to remember the times they would play basketball together.
Britney Spears Responds To Report About Her Behavior At Restaurant: ‘They Talk About Me Like A Maniac’
Britney Spears issued a statement on Instagram regarding reports about her that surfaced after an outing on Jan. 13. The singer responded directly to TMZ’s report that she was acting “erratic” while out to dinner with her husband, Sam Asghari. “I’m sure I brought a billion smiles to me looking like SHREK at a restaurant,” Britney wrote. “I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant… it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE. I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the ball to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past!!!”
Britney Just Responded to Rumors She Acted ‘Manic’ & Talked ‘Gibberish’ In a Restaurant—She’s ‘So Flattered’
Responding to toxicity! Britney Spears’ restaurant situation made the rounds on social media after rumors of the singer having a meltdown were posted by the gossip site TMZ. The “Toxic” singer took to her Instagram to poke fun at the situation. Britney posted on her Instagram story on January 18, 2023, of herself with the cat filter and a sticker of pasta. “All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta,” she began. “What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?...
Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Slammed for Saying She Needed Conservatorship
Jason Trawick, who dated to Britney Spears for over a year, says the conservatorship put in place by her father was justified at the time.
Bustle
Ekin-Su’s Sheer Tribute To Britney Spears Has Caused Major Complaints
Ekin-Su paid tribute to Britney Spears in her Dancing On Ice debut, but some viewers weren’t impressed by her homage to the pop star’s iconic music video for “Toxic.” The Love Island star performed her first routine on the figure-skating show with partner Brendyn Hatfield, dancing to the singer’s 2003 single. The judges were keen on certain aspects of the performance. “Hot, hot, hot — from the outfit to the make-up," said Strictly Come Dancing alum and skating judge Oti Mabuse. However, overall, the panel awarded Ekin-Su a score of 21.5 out of 40, leaving her to compete in the upcoming skate-off.
Jennifer Lopez Gave Rare Insight Into Her Wedding Planning Process With Ben Affleck
When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married last August, fans could barely believe the event even happened. After all, their Hollywood romance was almost 20 years in the making before they officially tied the knot. Most recently, Lopez looked back at her wedding planning with Affleck and how their big day felt as special as their connection.
