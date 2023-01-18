Read full article on original website
How Austin aims to bridge the I-35 gap as state highway expansion rolls forward
Austin leaders are considering how to better link East and Central Austin amid the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As the Texas Department of Transportation forges ahead on its $4.5 billion expansion of I-35 in Austin, city leaders and transportation planners are focused on ensuring the project also provides new connections across the historic divide through the city center.
Industrial projects in Round Rock to bring nearly 1M square feet of industrial space
Located off of A.W. Grimes Boulevard and SH 45, Link Logistics' Round Rock 45 project is expected to yield over 368,000 square feet of warehouse space alone. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Two Link Logistics industrial projects will bring nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space to Round Rock, once completed.
Paid parking could come to South Congress Avenue this spring
Street parking along South Congress Avenue could soon be paid. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Visitors along South Congress Avenue could soon be paying to park in the commercial district, with transportation planners aiming to roll out a long-in-the-works parking management program this year. Concerns about parking and access have been aired...
multihousingnews.com
Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community
Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
Work on tallest Texas skyscraper to close part of Red River Street
The Austin Transportation Department says a portion of Red River Street will temporarily close for construction work on what will be the tallest skyscraper in Texas.
Pflugerville ISD moves forward with 2022 bond items; Hutto ISD to begin major projects
Pflugerville ISD voters approved $366 million in bond propositions in November. (Community Impact file photo) Pflugerville ISD moves forward with 2022 bond items. Preliminary work is set to begin on some of the $366 million in bond propositions Pflugerville ISD voters approved in November. Victor Valdez, chief technology and operations...
Planning, design portion of Hero Way improvements project in Leander continues
Construction is anticipated to begin at the beginning of 2024. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The planning and design portion of the Hero Way road improvements project in Leander is anticipated to continue until the end of 2023, Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long said. “It’s a regionally significant project because it’s a...
Concerns over traffic, development arise during first reading of new Lake Travis Elementary School
Rendering of Elementary School No. 8, a new school being built by Lake Travis ISD. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) The first reading of an agreement between the city of Lakeway and Lake Travis ISD to fast track development of a new elementary school in Lake Travis was met with concerns from Lakeway City Council about impacts to traffic; the first reading was presented during the Jan. 17 regular City Council meeting.
Willow Gardens Yoga expanding with new studio in Lockhart
Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, will open a new studio in Lockhart in the coming months. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, announced Jan. 11 that it will be expanding with a new location in Lockhart, slated to open either in late February or early March.
Hutto to consider $12M in contracts for water, wastewater projects
Hutto City Council approved an updated water and wastewater master plan in December that identified key projects. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several design, construction and purchase contracts totaling approximately $12 million will be up for consideration at Hutto City Council's regular meeting Jan. 19. The four contracts are for various water...
Southern Shutters to add new factory in 30th year of operation in Central Texas
From left: Southern Shutters co-owners Mark Edmondson and Chris Lowell oversee the production of custom shutters. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) For 30 years, Southern Shutters has been outfitting Central Texas homes with custom shutters. Starting with two employees in 1993, the company now has about 30 employees and is planning to break ground on a new factory in 2023.
Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close
Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down the bridge.
Lakeway day care owner denied special-use permit to operate business
Bianca King presents her case to council during a Jan. 17 Lakeway meeting. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Lakeway resident Bianca King was denied a special-use permit to operate her at-home day care on Vanguard Street during the Jan. 17 Lakeway City Council meeting. The council was split in its decision, with...
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
Review of Austin Water continues with a focus on staffing issues, audit recommendations
City Council heard a report on The University of Texas' audit of Austin Water Jan. 18. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) After a series of water quality incidents, a leadership change and an external audit, Austin Water is looking to take on a range of improvements to staff up and solidify its operations.
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
Austin Window Fashions opens new Georgetown showroom
Austin Window Fashions opened a Georgetown showroom Jan. 3. (Courtesy Austin Window Fashions) Austin Window Fashions opened a new showroom Jan. 3 at 4871 Williams Drive, Ste. 201, Georgetown. The window treatment designs company provides homeowners with various shutters, blinds, shades and drapes. Prior to opening the storefront, Taylor Wadsworth,...
Small businesses sweat in western Travis County & a trip to Texas Honey Bee Farm
Master beekeeper Tanya Phillips examines one of the hives at Texas Honey Bee Farm. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) If you drive past the Y in Oak Hill down Hwy. 290, you may have noticed signs pointing to a place called Texas Honey Bee Farm. Those signs continue off the highway, onto Weir Loop Circle and down the driveway of an apiary, where they become handpainted with bee facts, such as, “Honey Bees can recognize individual human faces.”
Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
Candidate filing for Georgetown ISD board, Georgetown City Council opens ahead of May 6 election
The candidate filing period for the May 6 election runs from Jan. 18-Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Those seeking to run for spots on the Georgetown ISD board of trustees and Georgetown City Council have from Jan. 18 until Feb. 17 to file for candidacy. Two Georgetown ISD board of...
