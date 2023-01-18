ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

How Austin aims to bridge the I-35 gap as state highway expansion rolls forward

Austin leaders are considering how to better link East and Central Austin amid the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As the Texas Department of Transportation forges ahead on its $4.5 billion expansion of I-35 in Austin, city leaders and transportation planners are focused on ensuring the project also provides new connections across the historic divide through the city center.
AUSTIN, TX
Paid parking could come to South Congress Avenue this spring

Street parking along South Congress Avenue could soon be paid. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Visitors along South Congress Avenue could soon be paying to park in the commercial district, with transportation planners aiming to roll out a long-in-the-works parking management program this year. Concerns about parking and access have been aired...
AUSTIN, TX
Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community

Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Concerns over traffic, development arise during first reading of new Lake Travis Elementary School

Rendering of Elementary School No. 8, a new school being built by Lake Travis ISD. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) The first reading of an agreement between the city of Lakeway and Lake Travis ISD to fast track development of a new elementary school in Lake Travis was met with concerns from Lakeway City Council about impacts to traffic; the first reading was presented during the Jan. 17 regular City Council meeting.
LAKEWAY, TX
Willow Gardens Yoga expanding with new studio in Lockhart

Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, will open a new studio in Lockhart in the coming months. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, announced Jan. 11 that it will be expanding with a new location in Lockhart, slated to open either in late February or early March.
LOCKHART, TX
Southern Shutters to add new factory in 30th year of operation in Central Texas

From left: Southern Shutters co-owners Mark Edmondson and Chris Lowell oversee the production of custom shutters. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) For 30 years, Southern Shutters has been outfitting Central Texas homes with custom shutters. Starting with two employees in 1993, the company now has about 30 employees and is planning to break ground on a new factory in 2023.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Window Fashions opens new Georgetown showroom

Austin Window Fashions opened a Georgetown showroom Jan. 3. (Courtesy Austin Window Fashions) Austin Window Fashions opened a new showroom Jan. 3 at 4871 Williams Drive, Ste. 201, Georgetown. The window treatment designs company provides homeowners with various shutters, blinds, shades and drapes. Prior to opening the storefront, Taylor Wadsworth,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Small businesses sweat in western Travis County & a trip to Texas Honey Bee Farm

Master beekeeper Tanya Phillips examines one of the hives at Texas Honey Bee Farm. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) If you drive past the Y in Oak Hill down Hwy. 290, you may have noticed signs pointing to a place called Texas Honey Bee Farm. Those signs continue off the highway, onto Weir Loop Circle and down the driveway of an apiary, where they become handpainted with bee facts, such as, “Honey Bees can recognize individual human faces.”
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
