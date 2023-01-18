CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The El Monte Shopping Center is the perfect location to make the most of Visit Concord’s “Comfort Food Month” with several minority and women-owned restaurants offering a local flavor to residents and visitors alike. There’s something for everyone in the midtown shopping center, from fried chicken to sausage to Japanese. The list of El Monte restaurants includes The Taphouse, Parma Deli, Frickin Fried, Taqueria Autlan, Izakaya An, and the newest addition – Hillside Dawgz.

