ESPN gives Georgia high praise for how it handled the transfer portal
The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1. Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt explains why UGA is in position for a three-peat
January 9, 2023 was a big day for former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, as Richt found out he was headed to the College Football Hall of Fame then watched his former team capture its second consecutive national championship. Georgia is looking to become the sport’s first three-peat champion since 1944-46 Army, and while the task will be a challenging one, the Bulldogs’ former head coach sees the challenge as possible.
Former Georgia Wide Receiver AD Mitchell Makes Transfer Decision
Shortly after Georgia defeated TCU in the national championship game, wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, the college football world discovered where he's heading for the 2023 season. Mitchell announced on Instagram that he's transferring to Texas. ...
5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert picks Nebraska
Former five-star recruit and 2023 college football transfer Arik Gilbert has committed to Nebraska for the coming season. Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in ...
Texas A&M caught between a rock and a hard place in the transfer portal (VIP)
Texas A&M has signed just two players out of the NCAA transfer portal so far and on the surface it appears that the Aggies are unable to work the portal as effectively as other schools who are seemingly bringing in new guys every day. However, while the good news for the 2023 team is that A&M is bringing back the vast majority of its starting lineup that beat LSU, this also makes it tough for the program to attract a high number and high end transfers and Gigem 247 tells you why.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, has 3 leading college choices, and — no surprise — all of them are Nike schools
Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, is closing in on his choice for where to play college basketball, and Duke is not one of them.
FSU four-star DB commitment CJ Heard hangs out with Patrick Surtain Sr.
TALLAHASSEE -- Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety commitment CJ Heard, who has been committed to Florida State since late July, returned on Saturday for a Junior Day visit. His day began with a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell and concluded with him hanging out and spending an extended period of time with new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. He talks about both of those coaches, as well as everything in-between.
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
Texas receives crystal ball prediction for Georgia transfer AD Mitchell
Texas is trending for Georgia wide receiver transfer AD Mitchell. On Thursday morning, Texas received a crystal ball prediction for the elite talent. The addition would be a huge get for Steve Sarkisian and his staff as Longhorns look to end their Big 12 championship drought. Mitchell is the type of player that could help get the team over the hump.
SEC teams affected the most and least by NCAA transfer portal
The college football landscape is undergoing its most extensive change in history with the introduction of NIL, the transfer portal, and CFP expansion. There’s never been a more dynamic college football world than right now, and programs have handled it in varying fashions. The transfer portal has added a...
