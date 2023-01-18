Read full article on original website
‘Friday the 13th’ Producer to Reboot the Franchise
Horror has proven it’s one of the franchises that’ll pull in an audience. Even during the pandemic, the genre has remained a power player and we’re seeing an increase in more projects finding their way into theaters. Warner Bros. has even decided to push Evil Dead Rise into a theatrically exclusive release instead of streaming, and Scream is also about to release its next entry after the franchise’s successful revival last year.
Lars Mikkelsen Addresses Thrawn Rumors
Over the course of two seasons of the animated Star Wars series Rebels, Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen was the voice of Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn. A brilliant strategist, Thrawn was an ongoing thorn in the side of the group of Rebels before disappearing along with Ezra Bridger in the series’ final episode. Both characters are set to make their live-action debuts in the upcoming streaming series Ahsoka and it was recently rumored that Lucasfilm had cast Mikkelsen in the role of Thrawn, much to the delight of fans who grew to love Mikkelsen’s signature cadence. As with the role of Ahsoka Tano, however, it looks like fans may have to get used to someone new.
Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Getting Theatrical Release
In a surprising move, The Boogeyman is now moving from streaming to theaters. The news was announced by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. Per the outlet, The Boogeyman, which is an adaptation of a short story by Stephen King, will no longer debut exclusively on Hulu. Instead, it will go directly to theaters on June 3rd.
Jason Momoa Teases Big News With DC Studios
DC Studios is currently preparing to reveal its big plans for the future, and it appears Aquaman star Jason Momoa might actually be part of them. In a recent post to social media, the lovable heartthrob documented himself leaving a meeting at Warner Bros., shouting in excitement and claiming he had just received “really good news”. The actor stated the reason behind his elation was still a DC Studios secret but hinted strongly that it was about his next few years with the company. Before closing out the video, Momoa went on to thank studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, for whatever they had just discussed.
‘Hereditary’ Star Alex Wolff Joins ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’
Alex Wolff, breakout star of horror movies such as Hereditary and Old, has joined the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel spin-off to John Krasinski‘s acclaimed horror franchise. Wolff is set to star opposite Stranger Things and Black Panther favorites Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o, who both boarded the project in November of 2022. Day One will be directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, who recently worked with Wolff on the indie hit Pig, for which both received much praise. The film will be the first entry in the Quiet Place pantheon not to be helmed by Krasinski himself. While nothing is publicly known about the film’s plot, its story is reportedly set to be based on an idea from Krasinski that will help set up a full-blown Quiet Place cinematic universe for the future.
