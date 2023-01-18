ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Aidan Hutchinson named Pepsi Rookie of the Year Finalist

By Trent Knoop
 3 days ago
Michigan fans will always remember Aidan Hutchinson for what he did while wearing the maize and blue.

He helped change the culture and the program’s trajectory after a disastrous 2020 campaign. Hutchinson led Michigan’s defense in 2021 to a Big Ten title, and he went to New York as a Heisman finalist.

The former Michigan legend was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions, and Hutchinson had a fantastic rookie season. Hutchinson finished the 2022 season with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

He was named a Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year finalist. Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints), Kenneth Walker (Seattle Seahawks), Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) and Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks) are the other finalists.

You can help the former Wolverine win the award by casting your vote on NFL.com

You can cast your vote here.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

