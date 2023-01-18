Global oil demand is set to rise by 1.9 million barrels per day this year to a record 101.7 million barrels per day. That’s according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest oil market report, which outlined that nearly half the gain will come from China following the lifting of its Covid restrictions and that jet fuel will remain the largest source of growth, “up 840,000 barrels per day”.

