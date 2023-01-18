Read full article on original website
Oil Posts Second Weekly Gain
Oil rallied to the highest since mid-November, capping off its second straight week of gains on optimism over increased demand from China. West Texas Intermediate rose to settle above $81 a barrel, posting a 1.8% weekly gain. Bolstering crude this week were forecasts for record consumption in China, a buying spree from the country’s largest oil trader and increased crude imports ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Latest Licensing Round Shows Support For UK Oil And Gas Sector
NSTA receiving 115 bids for new oil and gas exploration licenses shows how offshore energy operators are supporting UK's energy future, OEUK said. — The North Sea Transition Authority’s announcement that it has received 115 bids for new oil and gas exploration licenses shows how UK offshore energy operators are doing their best to support the nation’s energy future, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said.
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
Top Headlines: Is the USA Shale Boom Over and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Representatives at PVM Oil Associates, Fitch Solutions, EIR and Westwood offered their views on the U.S. shale market. Read full article here. Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?. Analysts...
Regardless Of Challenges, 2023 Will Not Disappoint EV Market
The EV market went from strength to strength in 2022 despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges. — The electric vehicle (EV) market went from strength to strength in 2022 – despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges than before, Wood Mackenzie believes.
ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
Chinese Oil Giant Wins Case Against Canadian Pipeline Operator
Pembina Pipeline Corp. “unjustly discriminated” against a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp. by blocking access to an oil terminal in Alberta, the Canada Energy Regulator ruled. The ruling, issued Tuesday in Calgary, came after Cnooc Marketing Canada, which operates oil sands production wells in the province,...
Energy Majors Standardizing Digital Supply Of Spare Parts
Some of the world's largest energy companies have now signed an Industry Collaboration Agreement to set an industry standard for a digital inventory ecosystem. — Some of the world’s largest energy companies have now signed an Industry Collaboration Agreement to set an industry standard for a digital inventory ecosystem.
Chesapeake Energy Sells Eagle Ford Package for $1.4B
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) has announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Brazos Valley region of its Eagle Ford asset to WildFire Energy I LLC for $1.425 billion. The company revealed that it had agreed to sell approximately 377,000 net acres and around 1,350 wells...
TAZIZ Partners With Proman To Develop Methanol Facility
TAZIZ and methanol producer Proman have signed an agreement to develop UAE's first world-scale methanol production facility. Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company (TAZIZ) and methanol producer Proman have signed an agreement to develop UAE’s first world-scale methanol production facility. The facility, according to the UAE-based company, will be located...
Energean Posts Revenues Jump In 2022, Heads Into Busy 2023
Energean has closed the year 2022 almost doubling its revenues compared to the previous year. The company posted revenues of $736.7 million, 48 percent up on the $497 million reported in 2021. Production excluding Israel was 35.7 kboed, in the middle of the guidance range of 34.0 – 37.0 kboed....
UK Labour Party Calls for Inverse OPEC Alliance
UK Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer called for an “inverse OPEC” coalition of countries to help drive down global energy prices without relying on fossil fuels. Starmer proposed a Clean Power Alliance to counter the influence of the oil cartel, with countries sharing information and investment as they forge a path to so-called net zero carbon emissions.
US Climate Bill To Boost Renewables Investment To $114B By 2031
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will significantly boost annual investment into renewable energy deployment in the US. — The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), flagship legislation focused on accelerating decarbonization in the US, will significantly boost annual investment into renewable energy deployment in the region. Wood Mackenzie said that the...
Inflation Reduction Act Trying To Cut Out China From US EV Industry
The Inflation Reduction Act could be key in incentivizing battery cell production which is central to the roll-out of electric vehicles in the US. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could be key in incentivizing battery cell production that is central to the roll-out of electric vehicles (EVs) in the US, Wood Mackenzie says.
Aramco Combines Trading Units Before Potential Listing
Saudi Aramco has combined its main trading unit with that of US refiner Motiva Enterprises LLC, as the oil giant consolidates its dealing operations before potentially listing them. Aramco has set up a new entity, Houston-based Aramco Trading Americas LLC, which will be the regional office for the Saudi company’s...
Oil Demand Set to Rise to Record in 2023
Global oil demand is set to rise by 1.9 million barrels per day this year to a record 101.7 million barrels per day. That’s according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest oil market report, which outlined that nearly half the gain will come from China following the lifting of its Covid restrictions and that jet fuel will remain the largest source of growth, “up 840,000 barrels per day”.
Four EU Nations Call for Zero Emissions Target for Trucks And Buses
The Netherlands is leading calls for the EU to target zero emissions from heavy-duty vehicles to bring the sector in line with its climate goals. The Netherlands is leading calls for the European Union to target zero emissions from heavy-duty vehicles to bring the polluting sector in line with its climate neutrality goals.
TAZIZ One Step Closer To Ammonia Facility FID
TAZIZ has signed a shareholder agreement with Fertiglobe, GS Energy, and Mitsui to develop an anticipated 1 mtpa low-carbon ammonia production facility. Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company (TAZIZ) has signed a shareholder agreement with Fertiglobe, GS Energy Corporation, and Mitsui to develop an anticipated 1 mtpa low-carbon ammonia production facility.
Wintershall Dea To Fully Exit Russia
Wintershall Dea will fully exit Russia, complying with all the applicable law and regulations, following the Supervisor Board approval. — Wintershall Dea Supervisory Board has given its stamp of approval of the decision of the Management Board, paving the way for the company’s exit from Russia in an orderly manner complying with all applicable laws and regulations.
