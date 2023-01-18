ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New Mexico DA will announce tomorrow if charges will be laid in fatal Rust shooting

Officials in New Mexico are set to deliver a decision on Thursday about whether or not they will pursue criminal charges against Alec Baldwin or others in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Western movie Rust.

Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live round fired by the gun the actor was holding on October 21, 2021, but the actor insists he didn't pull the trigger and blames prop managers for not checking if the gun was loaded.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Baldwin is among up to four people who may face criminal charges for the death of the cinematographer, Carmack-Altwies has said.

The '30 Rock' and 'Saturday Night Live' actor, who also served as a producer on 'Rust,' has denied responsibility for the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THNw4_0kJCz6u400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQ4FL_0kJCz6u400

Baldwin has said he was told the gun was 'cold,' an industry term meaning it is safe to use, and that he did not pull the trigger. He has sued crew members for negligence.

An FBI forensic test of the single-action revolver that Baldwin was using found it 'functioned normally' and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator has ruled the shooting an accident, saying the gun did not appear to have been deliberately loaded with a live round. Authorities have been trying to determine how a real bullet made its way to the movie set.

Hutchins' family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and other producers last year. Under the agreement, filming on the low-budget movie is set to resume this month with Hutchins' husband serving as an executive producer.

In police interviews and lawsuit filings, the film's armorer, first assistant director, prop supplier and prop master all denied culpability for the shooting.

New Mexico's worker safety agency in April fined the film's production company the maximum amount possible for what it described as 'willful' safety lapses leading to Hutchins' death.

An FBI report said five live bullets were found on a props trolley and in a bandolier and holster near the movie-set church where Hutchins was shot.

The district attorney's office previous said it will conduct a 'thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.'

It is still unclear when and if charges, if any, might be filed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arXGn_0kJCz6u400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THBVJ_0kJCz6u400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdPt1_0kJCz6u400

In documents released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office were accounts of interviews with witnesses including text messages and emails from crew and cast members, sometimes detailing chaotic and acrimonious conditions on set prior to Hutchins' death.

The documents still offer no conclusive answers on how live ammunition got onto the movie set and into a replica Colt .45-caliber revolver that was fired by Baldwin and killed Hutchins.

Baldwin was handed the gun during a rehearsal at a ranch outside Santa Fe. A live round hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who survived.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set of the low-budget movie.

Among others who have been blamed for the shooting are armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who Baldwin claims didn't check the gun properly, and assistant director Dave Halls, the last person to handle the revolver before Baldwin.

By the time Halyna was killed, many of the film's crew had walked off set in protest over conditions and pay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwjfK_0kJCz6u400

Baldwin, serving as a producer and starring actor in the movie, has since avoided criminal charges, even after being ruled partially responsible for the tragedy.

The civil settlement does not affect Santa Fe's current criminal investigation.

In October, Baldwin filed a lawsuit against four people involved in the film saying they were negligent in providing him with a gun that discharged.

The suit sees Baldwin suing film's armorer and props assistant, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed; assistant director David Halls; props master Sarah Zachry; and Seth Kenney, who supplied guns and ammunition to the film set.

In his suit, Baldwin accuses Gutierrez-Reed of failing to verify that a Colt revolver he was using in rehearsal was safe.

The suit also states that Halls failed to check the weapon before he declared it safe and handed it to Baldwin, and that Zachry failed to ensure that weapons used on the New Mexico set were safe.

All those named in the suit have denied any culpability.

Baldwin's complaint follows a suit filed against him and others on the set last year by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell over their alleged role in the shooting that caused her great emotional distress.

Baldwin reached a civil settlement with Hutchins' family in October.

