FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Fall Short at Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (18-3 overall, 6-1 ASUN Conference) dropped its first league game of the season, falling to Liberty 88-78 in overtime Saturday evening. The loss snaps the Green & Blue's 10-game winning streak, and FGCU's six-game road run. It also marked...
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Push ASUN-Leading Owls To Limit
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team (14-7 overall, 4-4 ASUN Conference) pushed league-leading Kennesaw State to the absolute limit Saturday night before falling to the Owls 65-63 at Alico Arena. The loss snapped the Green & Blue's school-record win streak of 13 games in The Nest.
fgcuathletics.com
Women’s Tennis Earns Sweep Of Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU women's tennis team (3-1) cruised to victory on a chilly Saturday afternoon, sweeping Florida A&M (0-1) 4-0 at the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex. Due to inclement weather and delays, no doubles matches were played. Sophomore Gabriela Macias (Barranquilla, Colombia/Colegio Fontan) earned the Eagles' first...
fgcuathletics.com
No. 26 Eagles Aim For Season Sweep of Liberty
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (18-2 overall, 6-0 ASUN Conference) ends a two-game road trip Saturday night against Liberty (10-7, 4-2) in Lynchburg, Va. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., with the action available to view on ESPN+. FGCU has won 10 consecutive...
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Tennis Drops 5-2 Decision to South Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team (2-1) battled for four hours Saturday before falling 5-2 to South Florida (1-3) at the FGCU Tennis Complex. "This was a good match for us. Hat's off to USF, as I felt they stayed tough in the singles to earn the win," said FGCU head men's tennis coach CJ Weber. "We did our job in the doubles. As for singles, this team is very close. We're off to a good start with the things we're focusing on … we just need to stay on top of it and not have any let-ups. We're looking forward to FAU."
fgcuathletics.com
No. 26 Eagles Deliver Season-Best 95 Points to Defeat Queens
FGCU-Queens (N.C.) boxscore | updated FGCU stats | ASUN scoreboard | ASUN standings. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (18-2 overall, 6-0 ASUN Conference) delivered a season-best 56 points in the first half Thursday night en route to a 95-56 victory over Queens (N.C.) at Curry Arena. The victory was the Green & Blue's 10th consecutive win, and the Eagles' seventh straight road triumph.
fgcuathletics.com
Competitiveness Still Burns Bright With Hall of Famer Cheyenne Jenks
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Cheyenne Jenks still likes to compete. Co-rec softball on Wednesdays. State Body Building's Figure Division in the National Physique Committee. Or playing pickleball with her boyfriend. "He taught me to play and now I'm usually asking him to play every, single day," she said. "He's a...
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Golf 2023 Spring Schedule
FORT MYERS, Fla. - The FGCU women's golf team returns to action this spring with five events under first-year head coach Shannon Sykora. "I really like the way our schedule is laid out," Sykora said. "There is only one time where we have back-to-back tournaments, and it's later in the season. We look forward to resuming practice, our home courses are in perfect shape, and I know the team is ready to get back competing."
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Break School Record With 13th Straight Home Victory
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team (14-6 overall, 4-3 ASUN Conference) broke the school record for consecutive home victories Thursday, winning its 13th straight game at Alico Arena in a 55-51 triumph over Jacksonville State. The 13th straight victory broke the FGCU record of 12 straight...
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Tennis Prepares to Host South Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team (2-0) returns to action at home Friday when it hosts South Florida (0-3). First serve from the FGCU Tennis Complex is set for 5 p.m. The Eagles opened the season with a 7-0 sweep against Southern Miss on Jan. 13,...
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Inducts 2023 Class of Athletics Hall of Fame
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Five illustrious FGCU student-athletes – softball player Carmen (Paez) Jimenez, men's golfer Derek Lamely, baseball players Richard Bleier and Casey Coleman, and softball/volleyball standout Cheyenne Jenks – were inducted as the 2023 Class of the FGCU Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night in a ceremony at the Cohen Student Union.
WINKNEWS.com
Sports Challenge America aims for April launch in Bonita Springs
The Sports Challenge America sports entertainment venue plans to open April 1 near where the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track once stood in Bonita Springs. PBS Contractors in association with Magic City Casino broke ground on the 5-acre property in March 2022. Miami-based Magic City Casino also owns the Bonita Springs Poker Room at the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and Old 41 Road.
Fawcett Hospital back to capacity following Hurricane Ian repairs
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– For the first time since Hurricane Ian, Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte is almost fully operational. You may remember the hospital was closed for nearly two weeks after the category four storm did substantial damage to the building and sent patients all over the sunshine state.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday
Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
Venice home to southernmost carillon in America
VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
Coyotes spotted roaming near Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors say they’re spotting a lot of coyotes close to homes in Cape Coral lately. Wildlife experts said we’re on the verge of their mating season, and a lot of wild animals are still displaced from Hurricane Ian. Some are on high alert,...
Red tide causing reports of ‘Drunk’ birds on SWFL beaches
NAPLES, Fla. – Reports of “drunk” birds on the beach have increased in the last six weeks. Wildlife rehab facilities are treating more birds sick with red tide poisoning. “Basically, the toxin causes the entire body to shut down”, said Joanna Fitzgerald, the hospital director for the...
luxury-houses.net
This $8 Million Architectural Masterpiece with Unmatched Design and Exquisite Finishes in Naples, Florida is Coastal Living at Its Finest
1450 Gulfstar Drive South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 1450 Gulfstar Drive South, Naples, Florida is an impressive home combining the ultimate in interior finishes and exterior amenities, over 4,800 square feet of outdoor living area, unmatched design and exquisite finishes throughout. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1450 Gulfstar Drive South, please contact Kara Heaslip (Phone: 239-821-9056) & Patrick C Dearborn (Phone: 239-877-4340) at John R Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
22 Best Resorts in Marco Island, Florida (2023)
Marco Island is an island off the coast of Florida. Are you wondering if you should visit Marco Island?. In addition to breathtaking beaches, the island offers activities your whole family will enjoy, such as shopping, golf, and world-class cuisine. Moreover, you’ll find attractions like the Everglades National Park and...
