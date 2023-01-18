Read full article on original website
Joyce Barrett
3d ago
OMG!!Megnut asked her friend to hook her up with a rich British man then she got hooked up with Harry.It sounds like he is lusting after his mom
Reply(3)
25
Don Stewart
2d ago
he met her a year before at soho house. Boy has lost his mind and has a very unhealthy obsession with his mother. His wife exploited it and he is not well.
Reply
12
Cat
3d ago
Harry boy you are sounding more and more delusional. Please stop with your craziness
Reply(1)
23
Related
Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William
Ever since he defected from the royal family in January 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Likewise, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly estranged from his older brother, Prince William, too. As The Independent reported at the time, during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry asserted that both men remain "trapped" in the institution from which he was ultimately able to break free.
netflixjunkie.com
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
epicstream.com
King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role
King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Queen Camilla Demanded Divorce From King Charles In 2018, Threatened To Expose Royal Secrets: Sources
Prince Harry revealed he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles — pleas that the then-prince ignored — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the King’s marriage almost ended in divorce years after the wedding.Sources claim Charles was hit with divorce demands by Camilla in 2018 after their 13th anniversary. An insider said Camilla had demanded a “fast-track” divorce.The private drama left the palace reeling as a source said at the time, “Camilla knows enough dirty secrets to bring down the monarchy — and she’s angry enough to do it.” An insider said that...
In Style
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Although there are still a few days until Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir Spare is available to the public, bombshell tidbits are already dropping left and right. The latest? Promises that the prince will reveal details surrounding an especially epic fight between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Meghan Markle Touched Princess Diana’s Gravestone and ‘Asked for Clarity and Guidance’ According to Prince Harry’s Book ‘Spare’
Excerpts from Prince Harry's book are being released. One revelation is that Meghan Markle touched Princess Diana's gravestone and asked for "guidance."
Royal Author Claims if Prince Harry Continues to Slam Prince William in ‘Spare,’ His Words Could Be Seen as an ‘Attack on the Monarchy’ After Damaging Netflix Special
Prince Harry may still have more ammunition against the royal family with the publication of "Spare" in Jan. 2023. However, will his words be seen as an "attack on the monarchy?"
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Marie Claire
Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans
Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
Kate Middleton’s ‘Awkward Situation’ With Mother Carole After Prince William Engagement
Kate Middleton revealed in her and Prince William's engagement interview why she and her mother, Carole, felt 'quite awkward' after the proposal: 'I didn't know if my mother knew.'
netflixjunkie.com
“Kids are not my responsibility” – Prince William Shunned Prince Harry’s Concerns About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.
suggest.com
Why Kate Middleton Made The Rare Choice To Remove Her Engagement Ring During Official Duty
Kate Middleton recently returned to her public duties after a short break to celebrate her 41st birthday. While the visit to a new hospital was business as usual for the royal, eagle-eyed fans noticed something was missing: her engagement ring!. Where Was Middleton’s Engagement Ring On Recent Hospital Visit?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Become ‘Most Unpopular Couple in Modern British Monarchy History,’ Commentator Says Following New Poll Numbers
New polls have shown just how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted. While another popular royal mentioned in Harry’s memoir is losing some favorable points.
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
epicstream.com
Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?
There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
msn.com
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Wanted Catherine to Change the Spelling of Her Name Because There Were Already Too Many “C” Names in the Royal Family
Even though she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, Charles and Camilla once wanted the Princess of Wales to spell her name “Katherine” because there were already too many “C” names in the royal family, Prince Harry writes in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, out on Tuesday. The...
Comments / 17