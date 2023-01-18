CRB’s latest industry report includes an expanded audience to include many European countries, which has provided some interesting insights. Towards the latter half of 2022 (on 27 Sep. 2022), CRB launched its Horizons: Life Sciences industry report, providing a snapshot of how the industry is doing and how it might progress (1). To create the report, CRB surveyed a wide selection of the top companies in the life sciences industry and then combined those views to create and overarching perspective into the status of the industry and future prospects.

