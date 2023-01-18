ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Mount Airy News

Hiatt, Reeves seek additional SROs

School Resource Officer Craig Golden shakes hands with fifth-graders as they graduate from the D.A.R.E. program at Elkin Elementary School in this file photo. Surry County Schools would like to add SROs to all county elementary schools and are seeking the county to match state grant funding to add two new SROs.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

SCHS club making difference for citizens

Leaders of the Surry Central High School Interact Club include, from left, Lily O’Neal, vice president; Kaylin Moody, secretary and social media coordinator; Katie O’Neal, president; Dafne Salgado-Perez, treasurer; and Audra Johnson, adviser. Teens sometimes are labeled as self-absorbed and having bad attitudes, but such assessments are unfair...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WSET

Henry County Schools Superintendent set to retire

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A school leader on the Southside is hanging up her hat. Henry County Schools superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer said she is retiring in the summer. "I'm happy that they can have new leadership and continue to grow and inspire the students and community but I will miss it very much so," Strayer said.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Water vote sparks mention of Flat Rock School fire

Commissioner Tom Koch mentions the disastrous Flat Rock School fire in 1957 en route to he and fellow city officials voting for a project to improve suppression capabilities for Franklin Elementary. Memories of a tragic fire near Mount Airy were evoked before the city commissioners voted unanimously to join with...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

Surry County Schools awarded $5.47 million grant

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Schools has been awarded nearly $5.47 million in a grant for school-based mental health services, the school system announced Wednesday. Surry County Schools received a grant of $5,468,737 from the U.S. Department of Education to implement HOPE: Helping Our Students Through SBMH Provider Expansion, its new School-Based Mental Health Services grant program.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works

Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Weather School, Stanleytown Elementary in Henry County

I had the honor and privilege to speak to the students at Stanleytown Elementary School in Henry County. We spoke about the water cycle, how weather forecasters get the information for the forecasts and many more topics. Ms. Power and her second graders contacted me and the 4th and 5th...
WXII 12

Weather Impacts Sunday for rain in the Triad, FREEZING RAIN & SLEET possible in the mountains

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.
BOONE, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Remains of child found in Carroll in 2022

Remains found in the Iron Ridge section of Carroll County in 2022 are those of a child approximately four to seven years in age according to a report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Fire and Rescue were originally...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Hillsville pleased with town’s direction

Carroll County Clerk of The Circuit Court Gerald Goad (left) swears in Hillsville Town Councilman Greg Yonce during the town council regular meeting on January 9 in Town Hall. Yonce’s term will go from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024. Yonce represents the Laurel Fork District. David Broyles...
HILLSVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and is expected to last […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cardinalnews.org

Patrick County board approves revenue sharing for solar projects; more …

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Patrick County board approves revenue sharing for solar projects, hears stark warning if allowing projects. — The (Patrick County) Enterprise. Landowners hopeful that U.S. Supreme Court will hear Mountain Valley Pipeline case. — The...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

