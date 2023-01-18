Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Hiatt, Reeves seek additional SROs
School Resource Officer Craig Golden shakes hands with fifth-graders as they graduate from the D.A.R.E. program at Elkin Elementary School in this file photo. Surry County Schools would like to add SROs to all county elementary schools and are seeking the county to match state grant funding to add two new SROs.
Mount Airy News
SCHS club making difference for citizens
Leaders of the Surry Central High School Interact Club include, from left, Lily O’Neal, vice president; Kaylin Moody, secretary and social media coordinator; Katie O’Neal, president; Dafne Salgado-Perez, treasurer; and Audra Johnson, adviser. Teens sometimes are labeled as self-absorbed and having bad attitudes, but such assessments are unfair...
WSET
Henry County Schools Superintendent set to retire
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A school leader on the Southside is hanging up her hat. Henry County Schools superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer said she is retiring in the summer. "I'm happy that they can have new leadership and continue to grow and inspire the students and community but I will miss it very much so," Strayer said.
Mount Airy News
Water vote sparks mention of Flat Rock School fire
Commissioner Tom Koch mentions the disastrous Flat Rock School fire in 1957 en route to he and fellow city officials voting for a project to improve suppression capabilities for Franklin Elementary. Memories of a tragic fire near Mount Airy were evoked before the city commissioners voted unanimously to join with...
WXII 12
Surry County Schools awarded $5.47 million grant
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Schools has been awarded nearly $5.47 million in a grant for school-based mental health services, the school system announced Wednesday. Surry County Schools received a grant of $5,468,737 from the U.S. Department of Education to implement HOPE: Helping Our Students Through SBMH Provider Expansion, its new School-Based Mental Health Services grant program.
Mount Airy News
Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works
Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
wfxrtv.com
Weather School, Stanleytown Elementary in Henry County
I had the honor and privilege to speak to the students at Stanleytown Elementary School in Henry County. We spoke about the water cycle, how weather forecasters get the information for the forecasts and many more topics. Ms. Power and her second graders contacted me and the 4th and 5th...
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Put The Old Animal Shelter Out To Pasture
Even when it was occupied and in use, the former Guilford County Animal Shelter on West Wendover was in pretty bad shape, and now that it has been abandoned since the opening of the brand-new animal shelter, it is in even worse condition. So, it came as no surprise to...
Davidson County woman wins $2 million after stop at Biscuitville in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
WXII 12
Weather Impacts Sunday for rain in the Triad, FREEZING RAIN & SLEET possible in the mountains
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.
thecarrollnews.com
Remains of child found in Carroll in 2022
Remains found in the Iron Ridge section of Carroll County in 2022 are those of a child approximately four to seven years in age according to a report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Fire and Rescue were originally...
Driver dies marking 4th death, including 2 children, in wake of head-on NC 109 crash in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fourth person has died nearly two weeks after a wreck on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Jan. 6, a crash left 38-year-old Brittany Virginia Carter, of Lexington, and her two sons, 12-year-old Ayden and 7-year-old Lincoln Palmer, dead. Highway Patrol has […]
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Winter Weather Advisory in Caldwell, Burke counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Today is still the better half of the weekend. High pressure remains in control. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the middle 50s. Rain returns tonight, but for some it could...
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville pleased with town’s direction
Carroll County Clerk of The Circuit Court Gerald Goad (left) swears in Hillsville Town Councilman Greg Yonce during the town council regular meeting on January 9 in Town Hall. Yonce’s term will go from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024. Yonce represents the Laurel Fork District. David Broyles...
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and is expected to last […]
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
‘Swaddling’ used by parents accused in death of North Carolina 4-year-old
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are painting a clearer picture of the events that led up to the death of a young child in Surry County. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson died at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Jan. 9, days after he was admitted. His adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson were arrested on […]
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County board approves revenue sharing for solar projects; more …
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Patrick County board approves revenue sharing for solar projects, hears stark warning if allowing projects. — The (Patrick County) Enterprise. Landowners hopeful that U.S. Supreme Court will hear Mountain Valley Pipeline case. — The...
