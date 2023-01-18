A special program offers a helping hand for all Angelenos: Access to running water, toilets, toothbrushes, these are things we often take for granted. For the unhoused population, those things can feel like luxuries. Tena Ezzeddine introduces us to a community organization dedicated to giving dignity and confidence back.Basic necessities in life are often lacking in a life on the street."A shower is more than what many of these individuals have in their daily routine," said Dr. Don Garcia, medical director at Clinica Romero.Clinica Romero and The Shower of Hope, together with L.A. County USC Hospital, are serving the homeless....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO