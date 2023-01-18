ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the man walked in Jewish hospital around 8:30p.m. Thursday. Officers were alerted of a shotspotter notification at 41st Street and Market Street. They determined that the man was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews respond to overnight apartment fire in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over two dozen firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park. Officials say the first call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for an apartment fire at 4900 Invicta Drive. The Shively Fire Department was the first on scene. Crews reported heavy...
LOUISVILLE, KY

