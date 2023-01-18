Read full article on original website
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
Shively Police say man died after being hit by vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Shively Thursday evening. Shively Police say just after 8:15 p.m. they responded to the scene on Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue. When officers arrived they said they found a man who had been hit. He...
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
Woman dies, 2 recovering after sign crushes car in parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead after a car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon. Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham told WDRB News it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's...
Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the man walked in Jewish hospital around 8:30p.m. Thursday. Officers were alerted of a shotspotter notification at 41st Street and Market Street. They determined that the man was...
'It was really just invasive': LMPD arrests man in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man previously charged with breaking into several NuLu businesses is facing new burglary charges. Officers arrested Lester Terry on three counts of burglary Friday. According to the arrest citation and Louisville Metro Police data Terry is charged for burglaries at Shop Bar on Barret Avenue,...
Mother mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mother Karlie Lynch shared more about her daughter, 6-year old Reagan Maraman, who died in the fatal Bullitt County fire Thursday. The fire happened Thursday morning at a home off Preston Highway in Lebanon Junction. Bullitt County coroner Dave Billings confirmed 27-year-old Eryan Toogood who was...
Police: Suspect in New Year's Day shootout connected to Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the suspects arrested in connection to a shootout that happened New Year's Day is reportedly connected to the shooting that happened at the Jefferson Mall. Some of those charged for the New Year's Day shootout at a Hikes Point apartment complex has recently appeared...
Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
Deadly head on crash on Watterson Expressway splits car in two | VIEWER RESPONSE
It’s becoming a dangerous problem in Kentucky and Indiana - reckless drivers with a need for speed. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been driving - whether it’s on the interstate, in downtown, even in a neighborhood -and cars are weaving in and out of traffic and flying past me.
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD release type of car believed to be involved in deadly Dixie Highway hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has released the type of car they believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. Police say the car in question is a Volvo, but they did not have a color or model year. They did say it should have heavy damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
Police release video showing alleged suspect fleeing scene of fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released surveillance video showing what police say is a suspect fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash. It happened early Sunday, Jan. 15, at the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Jefferson Street. That's where Vennie Jacoway, 34,...
Crews respond to overnight apartment fire in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over two dozen firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park. Officials say the first call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for an apartment fire at 4900 Invicta Drive. The Shively Fire Department was the first on scene. Crews reported heavy...
Police: 3 people injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown restaurant
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street around 1:30 p.m., according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham. Witnesses state wind blew...
