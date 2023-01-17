ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Hannibal to get more EV charging stations

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded $2.6 million in grants to help build more electric vehicle charging stations, including one in Hannibal. The award recipients have footprints in several Missouri cities:. Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia.
Tickets available for Miss Rodeo Illinois Coronation ceremony

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Saturday evening Miss Rodeo Illinois 2023 will have her official coronation in Quincy. Kayla Walker, a Quincy native, was crowned over Labor Day weekend where she received the highest overall score for interview. The ceremony will take place at 5:45p.m. at the Eagle's Club with...
