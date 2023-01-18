ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger: Computer, hair, glove and stained items seized from Idaho murders suspect's home

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hM9Qo_0kJCoBlj00

Police investigating the murder of four Idaho students seized a string of items from suspect Bryan Kohberger ’s apartment, including possible hair strands, a disposable glove, items with red and brown stains and a computer, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.

Investigators stated in the search warrant application that they hoped to find hair strands that could link the suspect to the scene of the horrific November crime in Moscow, Idaho.

They said in the application that this could be either through the four victims or through a dog that was at the rental house at the time of the slayings, reported The New York Times.

Police said that one of the items found at the suspect’s apartment at nearby Washington State University was a “possible animal hair strand.”

In the documents, investigators said one item had a “collection of dark red” spotting, and that a pillow had a “reddish/brown stain” on it.

The application also stated that the murder scene near the University of Idaho campus where the victims were discovered had a large amount of the victims’ blood “including spatter and castoff” blood.

Investigators also searched the Washington State University office used by the suspect, a graduate student and teaching assistant in criminology, but did not seize any items.

They also did not find a knife or any other weapon in the search, with police having already admitted they have not yet found the murder weapon.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found at their King Road rental house opposite the University of Idaho in the city of Moscow on 13 November.

Police believe that the students were killed in their beds between 4am and 4.25am after a night out in Moscow.

The suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania in December after driving across the US with his father and flown back to Idaho charged with the murders.

Investigators honed in on the suspect through DNA evidence taken from the scene of the crime and tracking a white Hyundai Elantra car belonging to Mr Kohberger that was spotted near the scene of the crime.

