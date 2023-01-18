Only Murders in the Building: Huge Hollywood star joins Paul Rudd in cast for season three
Meryl Streep has joined Paul Rudd in the season three cast of Only Murders in the Building .
The Hollywood stars follow the likes of Jimmy Fallon , Amy Schumer and Sting, who have all previously made guest appearances.
Selena Gomez announced the news, sharing a video on social media featuring the pair.
“Could this honestly get any better?” she asks, before turning the camera to reveal Rudd, who replies: “I do think it could get a little bit better”.
Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.
