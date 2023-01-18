ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Bed Bath & Beyond looks for buyers, lenders before potential bankruptcy - CNBC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMvcz_0kJCo11i00

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) has been in talks with prospective buyers and lenders as the struggling retailer tries to keep its business afloat ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The company is in the midst of a sale process to find a buyer that would keep business running at both its eponymous store banner and its buybuy Baby chain, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The home goods retailer's advisers are also looking for a loan of at least $100 million ahead of a potential bankruptcy filing, which could occur in the coming weeks, the report said.

Bed Bath & Beyond said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it does not "comment on speculation or specific relationships".

The New York Times reported last week that the Union, New Jersey-based company was in talks with private equity firm Sycamore Partners for the sale of its assets, including buybuy Baby stores, as part of a possible bankruptcy process.

While Sycamore is especially interested in the buybuy Baby chain - which helped Bed Bath & Beyond get a $375 million loan last year - sale of the company as a whole is also being considered, although with a much smaller footprint of stores than it currently has, the CNBC report said on Wednesday.

Authentic Brands, owner of fashion labels including Forever 21 and Aeropostale, has also been looking at Bed Bath & Beyond, the report said. Authentic Brands declined to comment.

Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this month posted a much bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and saw a plunge in sales, and said it would lay off more employees to cut costs as it struggles with a dwindling cash pile.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
374K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy