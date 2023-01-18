ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KICKS 105

Lufkin Police Need Your Help Bringing This Elusive Pup Home

Dogs are not just our best friends, they are family. Sometimes they lose their way and we will do anything we can to find them. We get reports of lost dogs all over town often, and they are usually found fairly quickly. One Lufkin dog is proving to be so elusive that the Lufkin Police Department has gotten involved.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Time Again for the Free Tree Seedling Giveaway in Lufkin, Texas

Angelina Beautiful/Clean, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Lowe's Home Improvement are once again teaming up for the yearly Tree Seedling Giveaway. The annual celebration of Arbor Day is coming up on Tuesday, January 31st beginning at 9 a.m. in the Lowe's parking lot located at 3501 S. Medford Drive in Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Event Fit For A Princess At Ellen Trout Zoo In Lufkin, Texas

If you have been wondering when your prince will come, you aren't alone. A good place to wait is at the "Princess and the Frog" tea party at Ellen Trout Zoo. This is a sit-down tea party held at the Ellen Trout Zoo Education Center. Royalty will get to enjoy a light meal, games, crafts, and get to learn all about the guests of honor...frogs!
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two Stephen F. Austin University students were in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon, the school announced Saturday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the wreck, which happened just north of Corrigan. Spring is in critical condition at Conroe Regional Medical Center. McAfoose died in...
CORRIGAN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Georgia-Pacific Names New Plant Manager at Diboll, Texas Facility

Congratulations are in order for Lufkin, Texas native Andrew Dover. He has been named plant manager for Georgia-Pacific’s Diboll Particleboard facility. His duties as plant manager include overseeing daily plant operations, including safety, environmental excellence, and stewardship. Additionally, he is responsible for creating long-term sustainability for the facility, its employees and the community.
DIBOLL, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Police Join Locals Agencies in Multi-County High Speed Chase

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) reported on Tuesday, Jan. 17 CPD was notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County on State Highway 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department set up at the Crockett city limits to assist in the pursuit and attempt to deploy “stop sticks”.
CROCKETT, TX
CBS19

Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
DIBOLL, TX
KLTV

Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas

Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
LUFKIN, TX
