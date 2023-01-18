Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nacogdoches street back open contractor allegedly breaks water main
UPDATE – South Shawnee Street is back open and water has been restored, according to Nacogdoches. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The city of Nacogdoches has announced that South Shawnee Street is closed from East Main Street to Otis Street due to a water man break. According to a post from the Nacogdoches Facebook page, the […]
Lufkin Police Need Your Help Bringing This Elusive Pup Home
Dogs are not just our best friends, they are family. Sometimes they lose their way and we will do anything we can to find them. We get reports of lost dogs all over town often, and they are usually found fairly quickly. One Lufkin dog is proving to be so elusive that the Lufkin Police Department has gotten involved.
Spicy Texas Style Chili Abounds At Popular Nacogdoches Brewery
Though some parts of the country have been in a deep freeze on and off for the past few months, it's finally starting to cool down here. Leave it to Fredonia Brewery in the Oldest Town in Texas to heat it back up with their first-ever Chill-Y Cook-Off. There is...
Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
Time Again for the Free Tree Seedling Giveaway in Lufkin, Texas
Angelina Beautiful/Clean, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Lowe's Home Improvement are once again teaming up for the yearly Tree Seedling Giveaway. The annual celebration of Arbor Day is coming up on Tuesday, January 31st beginning at 9 a.m. in the Lowe's parking lot located at 3501 S. Medford Drive in Lufkin.
Amazing Prince Tribute Band Is Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Marshall Charloff and his all-star band, The Purple Xperience, are coming to Lufkin with all things Prince on their minds. If you are a fan of the man that was once only known by a symbol, then this is for you. I have seen many "tribute" bands over the years,...
KTRE
Lufkin ISD board approves early resignation pay, grant application for body armor for campus police
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin ISD school board met tonight and approved several items. Tonight, the board approved a resolution for the Lufkin ISD Police department to submit an application for the rifle-resistant body armor grant for campus police. This grant is to the office of the governor, public safety...
Event Fit For A Princess At Ellen Trout Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
If you have been wondering when your prince will come, you aren't alone. A good place to wait is at the "Princess and the Frog" tea party at Ellen Trout Zoo. This is a sit-down tea party held at the Ellen Trout Zoo Education Center. Royalty will get to enjoy a light meal, games, crafts, and get to learn all about the guests of honor...frogs!
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
KTRE
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two Stephen F. Austin University students were in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon, the school announced Saturday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the wreck, which happened just north of Corrigan. Spring is in critical condition at Conroe Regional Medical Center. McAfoose died in...
Georgia-Pacific Names New Plant Manager at Diboll, Texas Facility
Congratulations are in order for Lufkin, Texas native Andrew Dover. He has been named plant manager for Georgia-Pacific’s Diboll Particleboard facility. His duties as plant manager include overseeing daily plant operations, including safety, environmental excellence, and stewardship. Additionally, he is responsible for creating long-term sustainability for the facility, its employees and the community.
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
messenger-news.com
Crockett Police Join Locals Agencies in Multi-County High Speed Chase
CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) reported on Tuesday, Jan. 17 CPD was notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County on State Highway 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department set up at the Crockett city limits to assist in the pursuit and attempt to deploy “stop sticks”.
Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
KLTV
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas
Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
BREAKING: One Person Dies in Overnight Accident in Lufkin, Texas
The Lufkin Police Department is reporting a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night which resulted in the death of the lone occupant of the vehicle. According to the police report, the man was southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m. The man reportedly lost control of his...
Uptown Fashion House Now Open In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
Uptown Fashion House located at 522 East Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin is open for business. Now you won't have to fly all the way to New York to get trendy styles in East Texas. The owners have taken all of the guesswork out of what you should be wearing...
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0