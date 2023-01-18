Read full article on original website
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
Phones lines down at Ottawa Co. Court House, Sheriff’s Office
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All phone lines are currently down at the Ottawa County Court House. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says their non-emergency phone lines are down as well. 911 lines are still working in Ottawa County. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
Body Found in Pond in Findlay
A body was found in a pond Thursday afternoon in Findlay. WFIN Radio reported that a man was fishing in the pond located behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue when he saw the body floating in the water. After being pulled from the pond, the body of the white male was...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
Suspect reportedly stole 2 vehicles, assaulted man, and led law enforcement on high-speed pursuits
A driver of a stolen vehicle led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning, starting in Bowling Green. The driver reportedly dumped the first vehicle near Weston, then assaulted a man while stealing a second vehicle before being caught in Findlay. Findlay Police Department arrested the...
ALLEN COUNTY — After an influx of animals in shelters during the early days of COVID-19, Allen County Dog Warden Julie Shellhammer reports the number of dogs the shelter takes in is steadying. Other than enabling pet adoptions, the county dog warden combats an overpopulation of dogs by spaying...
Tree falls onto Toledo home, no injuries reported
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue remain active on the scene of a tree crashing into a Toledo home, Thursday. According to TPD, officers responded to a call of a tree crashing into a home in the 2900 block of Northwood Ave. around 10 p.m.
Pedestrian struck by car on Market and Nixon
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Market Street in Lima just before six Wednesday night. Lima Police, the Lima Fire Department, and the Allen County Sheriff responded to a call that a male had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the Market Street and Nixon Avenue intersection. The driver and a witness were interviewed on scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries, but in stable condition.
Missing Henry County child found safe
1-3" of light snow possible Sunday, with another snowy system to watch for the midweek. Dan Smith has the latest.
TPD: Four suspects claiming to be FBI break into east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an east Toledo home regarding a burglary early Thursday. Crews arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of Utah Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police observed the front door of the residence had been kicked down. According to a...
Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
Crash on I-75 SB causes lane closures
SIDNEY — According to initial reports, at least two vehicles crashed into the guard rail on Interstate 75, causing lane closures early Saturday morning. The Piqua post of Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Interstate 75 southbound near the state Route 29/Sidney/St. Marys exit at around 5:20 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Ohio man accused of holding two women in basement indicted
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio man accused of kidnapping two women and imprisoning them in a basement has now been indicted on several charges. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Charles Womack Jr. of Zanesfield was at the home of a woman he was dating casually, when he and a second woman, […]
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
Testimony concludes in drugs, gun trial
LIMA — The trial of a Lima man charged in three separate cases with gun and drug-related crimes concluded its third day Thursday. Daquan Burse, 24, is charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm at a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of trafficking in heroin. Burse testified on Thursday that he did not commit the shooting and was instead a victim, and that he had a drug addiction and did have drugs but he did not sell as much as he is accused of.
Lima shooting victim stable following surgery
LIMA — A Lima man remains in stable condition following surgery on Monday for injuries sustained in an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department said Tuesday morning that Cory Adkins, 40, had undergone surgery at a Lima hospital. “He’s still alive...
