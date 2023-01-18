LIMA — The trial of a Lima man charged in three separate cases with gun and drug-related crimes concluded its third day Thursday. Daquan Burse, 24, is charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm at a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of trafficking in heroin. Burse testified on Thursday that he did not commit the shooting and was instead a victim, and that he had a drug addiction and did have drugs but he did not sell as much as he is accused of.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO