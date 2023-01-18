ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose, NY

Howie Rose highlights Mets Hall of Fame class of 2023

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

The Mets have announced their 2023 inductees into their Hall of Fame, and the class includes longtime radio announcer Howie Rose of sister station WCBS.

Rose, who has been announcing Mets games since 1995, is a noted franchise historian and hosted several notable on-field ceremonies for the Mets, including Mike Piazza’s number retirement. He transitioned to radio back in 2004, and has been the radio voice of the Mets ever since. He called games on WFAN from 2004 to 2013, and was a host on WFAN as well.

Rose had to take time away from the microphone in 2021 due to a medical issue, but is back and is now set to become a Hall of Famer on June 3, when the class is inducted, and his historic career can be “put in the books” as one of the best in Mets history.

Also being inducted in 2023 are Gary Cohen, Howard Johnson, and Al Leiter.

