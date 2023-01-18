ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investing.com

Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions

(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby (NYSE:KEX) said on Friday that Wagner,...
The Daily Telegram

James W. Pfister: Attempted world order for stability, peace

In any community of the United States, the absence of a police force would lead to criminal behavior. How does the international community, with no police force, manage stability? How does it deal with the use of force against the political independence and territorial integrity of a nation-state?  The League of Nations, following...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
investing.com

Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

LONDON (Reuters) - Airbus has carried out design changes to A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways over surface damage, which spilled over to a debate on security on Thursday. The two companies have been fighting in court for months over the safety impact of flaking...
investing.com

Senior Australian official asks China to remove trade impediments

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres called for the removal of China's "trade impediments" on Australian exports in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his office said. China's Xinhua news agency earlier reported that Thursday's meeting between Australian and...
investing.com

Tesla's Gruenheide plant should ramp up output - local minister

HALLE, Germany (Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s German Gruenheide plant still has some ramping up to do, the economy minister of the state the factory is located in said on Thursday, adding that production should be sped up somewhat to reduce customer waiting times. "That has to grow up a bit...
investing.com

Comply with EU rules or face ban, Breton tells TikTok CEO

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Chinese social media company TikTok could face a ban in the European Union if it does not step up efforts to comply with EU legislation before September, the top official overseeing the EU's internal market told the company's CEO on Thursday. TikTok needs to bring its business...
investing.com

Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and U.S

GOREE ISLAND, Senegal (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday spoke of the "unspeakable cruelty" and enduring consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but said she was heartened by signs of progress and renewal in both the United States and Africa. Yellen visited the House of Slaves, a fort...
investing.com

Over 50 injured in Peru as protests cause 'nationwide chaos'

LIMA (Reuters) -Dozens of Peruvians were injured after tensions flared again on Friday night as police clashed with protesters in anti-government demonstrations that are spreading across the country. In the capital Lima, police officers used tear gas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the...
investing.com

U.S. to send hundreds of armored vehicles, rockets to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said on Thursday it would send hundreds of armored vehicles plus rockets and artillery shells to Ukraine as part of a $2.5 billion military assistance package. The package includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Armored Personnel Carriers, 53 mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles and...
