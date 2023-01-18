Read full article on original website
Related
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
investing.com
Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby (NYSE:KEX) said on Friday that Wagner,...
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
James W. Pfister: Attempted world order for stability, peace
In any community of the United States, the absence of a police force would lead to criminal behavior. How does the international community, with no police force, manage stability? How does it deal with the use of force against the political independence and territorial integrity of a nation-state? The League of Nations, following...
Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
Netanyahu to fire minister as ordered by top Israeli court, confidant says
JERUSALEM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will dismiss coalition ally Aryeh Deri from the cabinet on Sunday following a Supreme Court order for his removal over his criminal record, said a confidant of the minister.
Ukraine is fighting for all of us. Now Europe must fight too | Simon Tisdall
As Russia threatens another offensive, this is the moment of maximum danger. Ukraine’s allies must move fast and decisively
China is celebrating the Lunar New Year, with most COVID rules lifted
People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict "zero-COVID" policy.
investing.com
Yellen says Russian oil price cap could save African countries $6 billion annually
DAKAR (Reuters) -Russia's war in Ukraine is hitting Africans particularly hard by exacerbating food insecurity and putting an unnecessary drag on the continent's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Senegal's capital Dakar on Friday. Yellen said ending the war would be the best thing to help the global...
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Monday
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):. * Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK foreign secretary would like Ukraine to get Leopard tanks as Putin ally warns of ‘global catastrophe’
James Cleverly asked about German hesitation on sending tanks as Duma president threatens US and Nato over sending weapons to Kyiv
investing.com
Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud
LONDON (Reuters) - Airbus has carried out design changes to A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways over surface damage, which spilled over to a debate on security on Thursday. The two companies have been fighting in court for months over the safety impact of flaking...
investing.com
Senior Australian official asks China to remove trade impediments
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres called for the removal of China's "trade impediments" on Australian exports in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his office said. China's Xinhua news agency earlier reported that Thursday's meeting between Australian and...
investing.com
Tesla's Gruenheide plant should ramp up output - local minister
HALLE, Germany (Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s German Gruenheide plant still has some ramping up to do, the economy minister of the state the factory is located in said on Thursday, adding that production should be sped up somewhat to reduce customer waiting times. "That has to grow up a bit...
investing.com
Comply with EU rules or face ban, Breton tells TikTok CEO
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Chinese social media company TikTok could face a ban in the European Union if it does not step up efforts to comply with EU legislation before September, the top official overseeing the EU's internal market told the company's CEO on Thursday. TikTok needs to bring its business...
investing.com
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and U.S
GOREE ISLAND, Senegal (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday spoke of the "unspeakable cruelty" and enduring consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but said she was heartened by signs of progress and renewal in both the United States and Africa. Yellen visited the House of Slaves, a fort...
investing.com
Over 50 injured in Peru as protests cause 'nationwide chaos'
LIMA (Reuters) -Dozens of Peruvians were injured after tensions flared again on Friday night as police clashed with protesters in anti-government demonstrations that are spreading across the country. In the capital Lima, police officers used tear gas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the...
investing.com
U.S. to send hundreds of armored vehicles, rockets to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said on Thursday it would send hundreds of armored vehicles plus rockets and artillery shells to Ukraine as part of a $2.5 billion military assistance package. The package includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Armored Personnel Carriers, 53 mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles and...
Comments / 0