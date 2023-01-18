Sixers release statement on the passing of former coach Chris Ford

AP Photo/Chris Gardner

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA family received the terrible news that Chris Ford had passed away at the age of 74. Ford was the interim coach of the Sixers in the 2003-04 season. He replaced Randy Ayers.

He went to Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, New Jersey, and attended Villanova before going on to have a successful 10-year career in the NBA. He made the first 3-pointer in NBA history while a member of the Boston Celtics in the 1979-80 season. He won three championships as a player and a coach.

With the news of Ford’s passing, the official Twitter account of the Sixers released a statement honoring his life and legacy.

Ford was drafted No. 17 by the Detroit Pistons in the 1972 NBA draft after a standout career at Villanova. He helped lead the Wildcats to the NCAA title game in 1971. He spent a little over six seasons with the Pistons before he was traded to the Celtics.