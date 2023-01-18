Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans turning cold shoulder on Coordinator options
Some Alabama Football fans are ready to post some ‘Do Not Enter’ signs coming into Tuscaloosa. Some options being mentioned for Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator are drawing ire from some Tide fans. There is a problem in posting the sign with one potential candidate. He is already...
Top three defensive linemen left in the transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always looking to better themselves and there is no better evidence of that than the recent news of the commitment of former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman, Victor Cutler, but he was not the end of Ohio State raiding the transfer portal. The Buckeyes look primed to...
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
TCU ripped for shocking graphic
The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Controversial Announcement
The Alabama football program takes great pride in how many elite NFL players it produces. But their recent announcement about one particular player has sparked some controversy. In a tweet they published earlier this week, Alabama posted a graphic of all of the Alabama players who earned NFL ...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news
For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program
After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential. The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a...
Meet KJ Bolden, The Best Athlete In America
KJ Bolden is the No. 1 athlete in the country, and for good reason. The Tennessee Volunteers, and every other major school, are battling for his services.
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
LSU re-offers 4-star Texas commit
Hunter Moddon is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star athlete from Houston where he plays for Clear Lake High School. The Clear Lake Falcons finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to miss the playoffs. Moddon doesn’t have any Crystal Ball projections at this time, but he is currently committed to coach Steve Sarkesian and the Texas Longhorns.
Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy
The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Granted Release From National Letter Of Intent
Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada recently requested a release from his national letter of intent. This decision was reportedly made after a $13 million NIL deal fell through. According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Gators have granted Rashada's release. Now that Rashada's ...
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Kentucky knocks off first-place Texas A&M for third straight win
LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats extended its winning streak and ended Texas A&M's Saturday as the Wildcats earned a 76-67 win over the Aggies at Rupp Arena. "They (Texas A&M) were beating everybody. They beat a couple of teams by 25," John Calipari said postgame. "I'm proud of our guys, we're getting better."
Alabama Lands Georgia LB from Transfer Portal
Trezmen Marshall played in 14 games for the Bulldogs on their way to the national title last season.
SEC football 2023 power rankings: After Georgia at No. 1, debate heats up. Alabama or LSU?
Georgia reigns atop college football, but we're ready to turn the page to next season. And while we expect the Bulldogs to remain the SEC's power broker, the competition gets spicy behind them. Will LSU repeat in the SEC West? Can Alabama turn a No. 1 recruiting class into a...
