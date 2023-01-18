ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

TCU ripped for shocking graphic

The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news

For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out

There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU re-offers 4-star Texas commit

Hunter Moddon is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star athlete from Houston where he plays for Clear Lake High School. The Clear Lake Falcons finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to miss the playoffs. Moddon doesn’t have any Crystal Ball projections at this time, but he is currently committed to coach Steve Sarkesian and the Texas Longhorns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy

The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
