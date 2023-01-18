Read full article on original website
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast
There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday. Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trey Lance writes cryptic Instagram post after Titans hire ex-49ers exec as GM
Is Trey Lance angling to get out of San Francisco? The second-year 49ers quarterback, whose first season as a starter was cut short after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Week 2, made a curious post to his Instagram story Wednesday after the Titans hired former San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager. Lance, 22, posted a picture of Carthon with three “fingers crossed” emojis immediately after Tennessee hired him. It could have been a quarterback sending best wishes to a man who probably had a say in drafting him to the 49ers, but there’s...
John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.
In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
Greg Olsen on Cowboys-49ers, Brock Purdy, and more
Fox NFL color analyst Greg Olsen will be on the call for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to preview the game.
Saints Say Their Asking Price For Sean Payton, Will The Texans Pay It?
Saints List Their Asking Price For Sean Payton, Will The Texans Pay It?
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations
Veteran Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been in the league for a long time and is a key member of the top team in the NFC east heading into this weekend’s game against the New York Giants, but he was recently hit with some rather surprising cheating allegations. According to a report this week, Read more... The post Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
Five possible Aaron Rodgers destinations this NFL offseason
Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay?. The Packers quarterback had an emotional exit from Lambeau Field after his season ended with a Week 18 loss, and – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – he’s remained cryptic ever since. Rodgers...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Tomekia Reed, Eddie George Set The Record Straight On HBCU Coaching
The latest round of commentary from Ed Reed and others motivated JSU women's head coach Tomekia Reed to voice her opinion on HBCU coaching.
