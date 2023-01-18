Rep. Jason Kropf of Bend talks on Legislature’s opening day about spearheading childhood literacy efforts

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, said on Tuesday's opening day of the 2023 Legislature that he's working to tackle some very pressing issues affecting the community, including being one of the lead lawmakers on early childhood literacy efforts.

It's considered by many to be a crisis in Oregon. According to the 2023 Child Literacy Statistics by T hinkImpact, 67% of Oregon fourth-graders are not reading proficiently at their grade level.

“We know when you transition from third grade to fourth grade to fifth grade, you move from learning to read to reading to learn," Kropf said. "If you do not have that foundational piece, you’re going to start to drift away from school."

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo attended the first day of the 2023 Oregon legislative session, where she had the opportunity to speak with Kropf and a few other political leaders from Central Oregon.

