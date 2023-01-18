ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Rep. Jason Kropf of Bend talks on Legislature’s opening day about spearheading childhood literacy efforts

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41t0wV_0kJCdx5Y00

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, said on Tuesday's opening day of the 2023 Legislature that he's working to tackle some very pressing issues affecting the community, including being one of the lead lawmakers on early childhood literacy efforts.

It's considered by many to be a crisis in Oregon. According to the 2023 Child Literacy Statistics by T hinkImpact, 67% of Oregon fourth-graders are not reading proficiently at their grade level.

“We know when you transition from third grade to fourth grade to fifth grade, you move from learning to read to reading to learn," Kropf said. "If you do not have that foundational piece, you’re going to start to drift away from school."

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo attended the first day of the 2023 Oregon legislative session, where she had the opportunity to speak with Kropf and a few other political leaders from Central Oregon.

You can catch more on what Kropf had to say at 5 on KTVZ.

The post Rep. Jason Kropf of Bend talks on Legislature’s opening day about spearheading childhood literacy efforts appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ijpr.org

State audit calls on health authority to fix problems with Oregon's Measure 110 addiction program

The Oregon Secretary of State audit, released Thursday, said more time is needed to determine whether Measure 110, which voters approved in 2020, is stemming the state’s addiction crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians struggle with addiction, and they have difficulty getting help. The law decriminalized low-level drug possession and directed people toward treatment programs funded with more than $100 million annually in cannabis tax revenues.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Elliott State Research Forest Report Heard By Oregon State Board Of Trustees; New Chairman Chosen

On Friday, trustees from Oregon State University discussed the university’s strategy for overseeing the Elliott State Research Forest. Located in the Coast Range close to Reedsport, this 82,000-acre forest is the subject of negotiations between Oregon State University and state officials, with input from a stakeholder group. On April 14, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the parameters of a possible deal.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Rep. Jason Kropf of Bend spearheads lawmakers’ efforts to address issues of early childhood literacy

State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, said on Tuesday's opening day of the 2023 Legislature that he's working to tackle some very pressing issues affecting the community, including being one of the lead lawmakers on early childhood literacy efforts. The post Rep. Jason Kropf of Bend spearheads lawmakers’ efforts to address issues of early childhood literacy appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham

State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election.  Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators

There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s Pollinator Health Lab and Honey Bee Lab...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Competing bills may change Oregon’s rent cap law

There are two competing bills in the Oregon Legislature aimed at tackling how much rents are allowed to go up each year. It comes as the 2023 maximum allowable rent increase reached 14.6%, causing concern among renters who fear being possibly priced out. Oregon Senate Bill 608 which was passed...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon. As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Lawmakers Are Urged To Support $100 Million For Child Care Infrastructure By The CEO Of The Children Institute

The epidemic has shown how crucial child care, preschool, and early childhood education are to Oregon’s economy. Childcare shortages reduce the available labor force by preventing parents from participating in the labor force. For twenty years, The Children’s Institute has worked to ensure that all Oregon children, from infancy...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission […] The post Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon Grapevine: Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback about her legacy in office, her future plans, and what she miss about the job. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon loses another local newspaper

Less than a month into 2023 and Oregon has lost its third local newspaper. The Lebanon Express published its final weekly edition this week, ending its decadeslong run serving its namesake Lane County community. The paper historically covered the local school board, city council and community events, which editors suggested in the final printing would continue under reporters from the Albany Democrat-Herald. (Chris M Lehman/KLCC)
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy