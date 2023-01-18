ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Quilt of Valor awarded to Russell Shultz

Russell Shultz of Kingston poses with the Quilt of Valor, recently awarded to him by the NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter. Submitted photo

Russell Shultz, 75, of Kingston, was recently awarded a Quilt of Valor by the NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter during a ceremony at his home.

Drafted by the U.S Army in 1966, Shultz completed basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, followed by training as a tank gunner. After serving two years at Fort Hood, he was sent to Viet Nam in 1968. There he served to defend the perimeter of the demilitarized zone with a M48 Tank with Twin 40 MM guns.

He was discharged in 1972 as a Specialist 5 achieving numerous battle ribbons and Viet Nam service pin.

The honoree was a career carpenter with Sunrise Builders for more than 30 years. He and his wife, Sharon, have been married for 35 years and have four daughters, Kimberly, Tracy, Suzanne and Jaclyn, and three grandchildren.

According to Becky Orlowski, chapter leader, NEPA Quilts of Valor, the quilts awarded are meant to thank and comfort veterans, honoring them for leaving all they hold dear to serve, whether in time of crisis or in time of peace.

For more information on the Quilts of Valor Foundation or how to help the local chapter, visit www.qovf.org or by contacting the local chapter at [email protected]

Community Policy