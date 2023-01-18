ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Osefo Thinks That Charrisse Jackson-Jordon “Has Dirt On Everybody” Including Karen Huger

By Alex Darus
 3 days ago
Real Housewives of Potomac is having another solid season where each and every lady is bringing their own drama to the show. Well, aside from maybe Robyn Dixon and her fake wedding. The show has featured marriage drama, feuds between longtime friends, and plenty of hilarious moments from Karen Huger that made me laugh out loud. It’s everything the fans want and expect from the franchise that continues to deliver. Plus, there’s been way less Michael Darby than usual, which is an added bonus .

One unexpected moment of RHOP Season 7 has been the return of Charrisse Jackson-Jordon. ChaCha is back to drink Champagne and insert herself into the Grand Dame’s business. As expected, Karen hasn’t taken to the return of Charrisse very kindly. And the drama all came to a head on a cast trip to Mexico that ended in a screaming match between the two OGs.

RELATED: Gizelle Bryant Doesn’t Think Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Are Done For Good

It’s honestly hard to keep track of why Charrisse and Karen are fighting in the first place. It’s understandable why Gizelle Bryant wants to get to the bottom of it, even though I know better than to believe her motives are anything but shady. There’s been accusations of affairs, secret trips to rehab, and a whole lot of ulterior motives. Even Karen’s friends don’t understand it, as evident from Wendy Osefo’s recent comments on Watch What Happens Live.

During Zen Wen’s recent appearance on WWHL , Andy Cohen asked her if she knew the underlying reason why Karen is so against Charrisse rejoining the group. Wendy kept it ambiguous, but she didn’t believe the theory that Karen is jealous that Charrisse is responsible for bringing the RHOP cast together in the first place. She also seemed to subtly support the idea that Charrisse is the lowkey queen of Potomac (via Bravo’s The Daily Dish ) . “I think Charrisse has dirt on everybody, including Karen,” Wendy added. “That’s to be honest.”

It’s refreshing to see Wendy comment on RHOP drama she’s finally not involved in. The ladies always like to attack Zen Wen and her four degrees. For once, she’s taking a back seat aside from her backhanded (and totally warranted) comments toward Mia Thornton. For example, Andy asked Wendy if Charrisse had any dirt on the Professor herself. “She don’t know me,” Wendy quipped. Absolutely ionic.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE CHARRISSE HAS DIRT ON KAREN? WHY DO YOU THINK KAREN AND CHARRISSE CAN’T GET ALONG?

[Photo Credit: Larry French/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Wendy Osefo Thinks That Charrisse Jackson-Jordon “Has Dirt On Everybody” Including Karen Huger appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 10

Just Me
3d ago

...Wendy is covering her natural beauty, wearing soooo much makeup. Saw her on a recent clip, her face looked tin like from gold powder. She needs new glam team.

Reply(1)
3
Rose78
3d ago

Charisse has to have dirt bc she does not have a story line.

Reply
11
