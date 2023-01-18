ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Big Bang’s Taeyang, J Balvin Sing Matthew Williams’ Praises at Givenchy’s Show

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Aqbt_0kJCcGKC00
Givenchy's global brand ambassador Taeyang. Getty Images

STRAIGHT SHOTS: Givenchy’s new face Taeyang, announced on Tuesday, made the trip to Paris for his first front row as a brand ambassador.

“I’m really grateful and honored to be part of Givenchy, for so many years it inspired me a lot,” he said. He last attended a Givenchy show in 2014.

The Big Bang member just switched record labels and released a new single “Vibe,” with BTS’s Jimin, last Friday. “I’m happy I can start this new chapter in my life with Givenchy as well,” he added.

The K-pop pioneer has always been known to experiment with his looks, and said it was almost impossible to define his style. “I could say hip-hop and rock ‘n’ roll is always the root, and definitely heavily musically influenced,” he said after a few seconds of reflection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAHfY_0kJCcGKC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hgCx_0kJCcGKC00

It was a short trip to Paris, as he’s heading back to work. “We are planning a lot, there’s an upcoming single, another one soon, and after that an album,” he said.

J Balvin called Williamson “a ninja.” The reggaeton superstar has become a front-row regular. “I like the tech vibe and I love what he does.” Balvin has become a fashion week regular and makes the trek to Paris each season.

Though Balvin himself was wearing a bit of biker leather, he said black has been suiting him well lately.

“Lately I’ve just been wearing black, but as long as I feel good with what I do and feel comfortable with who I am, it just lets me express myself, and the hair basically speaks for me.”

That hair was his signature rainbow buzz cut with a new addition: the left side was covered in crystals.

Guests were offered some beverages with health benefits meant to stave off cold symptoms as they headed to their seats. The tiny bottles made the day for Bloody Osiris.

“He has ginger shots here, that’s like a real Harlem thing. I go to the juice bar every morning so to see a Givenchy ginger shot here, that’s fire to me, that’s real dope,” said the stylist.

“I’m holistic,” he added. “I run or work out, go to the juice bar to get my jucies and my vitamins, and I read every morning. That’s my morning ritual right now, and I want to get into yoga and mediation.”

Osiris has slowly been building his own Murd333r.FM brand with steady drops of bucket hats and bright puffers, and will soon be expanding into cell phones. “I just wanted to try something different, I’ve never seen it done from a streetwear brand,” he said.

The longtime Givenchy fan said working with Williams allows him to always “turn the wheel” on new looks. For Wednesday’s show, Osiris wore a shredded camo suit, spiderweb knit vest and hoodie that trailed whisps of thread — a look that was slightly toned down from last season’s “Big Bird” faux-feathered, fluorescent jacket that was practically ready for flight. “It’s like if the bird got shaved,” he joked.

Tyga arrived late and didn’t make it in time for the runway, but entered the tent in the courtyard of École Militaire after the last looks to greet Williams backstage.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lenny Kravitz Marries Leather and Sheer at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Lenny Kravitz arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18, sporting sunglasses. In honor of the premiere of his new movie, Kravitz paired a sheer black turtleneck with a black leather zip-up jacket. He completed the look with black flare-leg trousers and black square-toe boots, as well as a back belt with a statement buckle, a ring on his finger and butterfly silhouette sunglasses.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Billy Porter Adds Lace Flair to Jumpsuit at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season Two Premiere

Billy Porter attended the season two premiere of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, wearing an avant-garde jumpsuit. In honor of the premiere of the animated series, where Porter voices the character Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the actor wore a jumpsuit with a white lace bodice, high collar, elbow-length sleeves and a wide-cut flare pant leg. Porter coordinated the look with glitter platform boots. He accessorized with numerous rings on his finger.More from WWDRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleSundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsShakira's Style Evolution Through the Years For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy’s Fall 2023 Menswear Runway Show

J Balvin arrived at Givenchy’s fall 2023 menswear runway show in Paris on Jan. 18, wearing a logomania ensemble. As one of the front-row guests in attendance for Givenchy to unveil its latest menswear offerings, J Balvin wore a head-to-toe Givenchy look, including futuristic sunglasses, a white turtleneck with “Givenchy” branded around the collar, a black leather jacket with “Givenchy” emblazoned across the chest, black leather pants and black sneakers.More from WWDBackstage at Givenchy Men's Fall 2023Front Row at Givenchy Men's Fall 2023Givenchy Men's Fall 2023 J Balvin’s image is crafted by his stylist Sita Bellan, who in 2020, Billboard described as...
WWD

Rosalía Rocks the Louis Vuitton Show

There was music and mayhem at Louis Vuitton’s Thursday afternoon show. The approach to the rear entrance of the courtyard of the Louvre was thronged by hundreds of K-pop fans, all angling to get a glimpse of star Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope from BTS. They lined the street carrying signs and screaming fan chants for the superstar.More from WWDSystem Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Amiri Men's Fall 2023Isabel Marant Men's Fall 2023 Once inside, Rosalía performed an energetic three-song set atop a parked taxi while Usher, Tyga and Got7’s Jackson Wang head-bopped along. It was an eclectic and energetic mix for the...
WWD

Inside Beyonce’s Performance at Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai: The Stars, the Sequins, the Set List and the Blue Ivy Duet

Fireworks were bursting and so was the onstage glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly-anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The singer made a vibrant entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra. The custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the center. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a dramatic finish.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet...
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
WWD

Jennifer Coolidge Embraces Sheer in Black Self-Portrait Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Jennifer Coolidge arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film “Shotgun Wedding” on Wednesday, wearing her spin on the little black dress. In honor of her new movie, the actress donned a black minidress with details including sheer sleeves and sheer ruched panel detailing on the bodice and skirt. Coolidge’s dress was from Self-Portrait. She coordinated the dress with classic black heels from Sam Edelman. She wore statement earrings and Lagos Jewelry rings on her fingers.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

How Jennifer Lopez’s Indestructible Wedding Dressed Survived Blood Stains, Torn Tulle and Zip Lining in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie “Shotgun Wedding” will be released on Prime Video on Jan. 27. The film has a star-studded cast, including Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin — but the real scene stealer in the film is a wedding dress. In collaboration with costume designer Mitchell Travers, bridal brand Galia Lahav and its head of design Sharon Sever created a custom wedding gown for Lopez’s character, Darcy. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette'Bloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With “Shotgun Wedding” tells the story of...
WWD

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023

Karl Lagerfeld liked to gently poke fun at fashion designers who moved through life dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, and not what they put on the runway, likening them to chefs who won’t eat their own cooking. Rick Owens stood backstage on Thursday morning on the same towering...
WWD

Colton Haynes Gives ‘50s-Inspired Suit a Y2K-Approved Spin With Plaid Skirt at ’Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Premiere

Colton Haynes arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Teen Wolf: The Movie” on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles, wearing a new-generation spin on ‘50s menswear. In honor of the premiere of his new movie, the actor wore a mixed-material patchwork peak-lapel blazer and straight-legged trousers paired with a matching pleated kilt-style skirt, redefining the skirt-over-pants Y2K trend.More from WWDShakira's Style Evolution Through the YearsCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the Years Haynes completed his look with a patchwork double-breasted coat and plaid print fedora from Moschino’s fall 2023 collection. He finished...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Jackson Wang Brand Ambassador

SHANGHAI — Louis Vuitton has appointed the Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang its latest brand ambassador. Wang, who is on tour in Europe, showed up at Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show in an all-black ensemble and mingled with fellow guests such as Usher, Tyga, JJ Lin and Jasper Liu. More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023 “I’m getting ready for an American tour, then South America and probably Europe after that. The European crowds are crazy. There’s a lot of prep, but I’m excited,” Wang told WWD before...
WWD

Celebs Flock For Louis Vuitton Men’s Show, Marc Jacobs’ NYFW Plan

Rosalía Rocks: There was music and mayhem at Louis Vuitton’s Thursday afternoon show. The approach to the rear entrance of the courtyard of the Louvre was thronged by hundreds of K-pop fans, all angling to get a glimpse of star Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope from BTS. They lined the street carrying signs and screaming fan chants for the superstar.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods Once inside, Rosalía performed an energetic three-song set atop a parked taxi while Usher, Tyga and Got7’s Jackson Wang head-bopped along. It was...
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Holds Court in Sparkling Sheer Valentino Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez brought the glam to the “Shotgun Wedding” movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For her standout movie premiere, Lopez looked to Valentino, wearing a dazzling gown from the fashion house’s winter 2022 couture collection. The details of Lopez’s gown included a sheer-flesh toned base with a mock neckline and a cape-like attachment on her shoulders. The gown was adorned all over in shimmering sequin like embellishments, allowing her to sparkle along the red carpet. Underneath the gown’s sheer overlay was a nude colored slip like bodysuit donned with a vibrant yellow ribbon belt. For her sparkling outfit, she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

J-Hope Gets Whimsical With Abstract Patchwork at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), made a standout arrival to the Louis Vuitton Menswear show on Thursday in Paris. J-Hope arrived in head-to-toe Vuitton. His outfit consisted of a colorful collared jacket, button-up blouse and loose fitting trousers that all had a paint-splattered glob-like pattern throughout. The outfit incorporated colorways of magenta, deep brown, burgundy and cobalt blue, creating the appearance of an abstract face. He coordinated his look with a pair of platform shoes in a shiny wine color.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods The show marks the...
WWD

Emanuel Ungaro Men’s Fall 2023

After looking to Africa and India for inspiration for his recent collections, Emanuel Ungaro men’s designer Philippe Paubert turned his eyes east, to the imagery and traditions of Japan. He played with his register, developing a samurai tiger mascot that featured on one of the most outgoing looks in...
WWD

Ariana Grande Sings ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ in a Shoppable Pink Chunky Cardigan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no denying that Ariana Grande has a voice sent from the heavens. So, when Grande took to Instagram on January 20th to share herself singing an a cappella version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, we noted not only her angelic vocals but also her chunky blanket-jacket moment. More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes To our...
WWD

BTS’ Park Jimin Steals the Show at Dior

The K-chaos continued at Friday’s Dior show, with newly crowned global ambassador Park Jimin drawing thousands to Paris’ Place de la Concorde ahead of Kim Jones’ latest collection. The Korean pop star was joined by his BTS bandmate J-Hope, who also attended the Louis Vuitton show Thursday, keeping it all in the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton family.More from WWDFront Row at Dior Men's Fall 2023Dior Men's Fall 2023Paul Smith Men's Fall 2023 It made for the most electric front row of the week, with Jimin and J-Hope seated between Naomi Campbell and J Balvin, just seats down from Eddie Redmayne and...
WWD

Natalia Osipova Isn’t Stopping With One Sold-out New York Show

Natalia Osipova, perhaps the world’s most renowned ballerina, will land in New York City this week for a one-night solo show at City Center. “Natalia Osipova: Force of Nature” is completely sold out — a testament to her prestigious reputation and New Yorkers’ hunger to experience the performing arts in this moment, particularly those with global acclaim. A principal dancer with The Royal Ballet in London, Osipova trained with the Bolshoi Ballet in her native Russia, where she stepped down as principal in 2011 in search of greater artistic freedom.More from WWDInside the American Ballet Theatre Fall GalaSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Big Bang’s Taeyang Gets Edgy in Distressed Hoodie at Givenchy’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Big Bang’s Taeyang arrived at Givenchy’s fall 2023 menswear runway show in Paris on Jan. 18, wearing a streetwear-centric ensemble. To join the rest of the star-studded front row in helping Givenchy celebrate its latest menswear offerings, Taeyang wore a full Givenchy look, including a black hoodie with distressing and deconstruction and the hemline, slim-fitting jeans in charcoal and black chunky-sole shoes. He accessorized the look with rings, diamond stud earrings and a bejeweled necklace.More from WWDBackstage at Givenchy Men's Fall 2023Front Row at Givenchy Men's Fall 2023Givenchy Men's Fall 2023 He had his currently dyed blond hair slicked back. On Tuesday, Givenchy...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy