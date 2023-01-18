ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings GM opens up about Kirk Cousins’ future

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ttc8_0kJCbyl100

When the Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million contract extension back in March of 2022, it stood to reason that he’d be with the team long-term.

Said extension created a huge dead cap hit for the 2023 campaign while voiding out the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Now that Minnesota is coming off a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs, there’s renewed questions about Cousins’ future in the Twin Cities.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah held his season-ending press conference Wednesday afternoon with reporters. He was asked about Cousins’ future with the Vikings.

While the GM refused to guarantee that the Pro Bowl QB would return in 2023, he didn’t leave open a real possibility of a divorce. “It’s our expectation Kirk Cousins will be the Vikings’ quarterback in 2023,” Adofo-Mensah said .

The front office head added that it’s unknown whether Cousins will play out the final year of his contract or receive an extension this offseason.

Related: Kirk Cousins and NFL’s highest-paid QBs of 2023

Kirk Cousins contract and Minnesota Vikings salary cap situation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fx12o_0kJCbyl100
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins is set to count $36.25 million against the cap in 2023. If he were traded or released ahead of June 1, the dead cap hit would be $48.75 million. A post-June 1 designation would create a $36.25 million dead cap hit.

Regardless of the Vikings’ internal feelings surrounding Cousins as a franchise quarterback, it makes absolutely no financial sense to trade or release him this coming offseason. Moving off him after the 2023 campaign would make more sense in this regard.

As for what Minnesota is up against heading into the offseason, it is currently a projected $13.16 million over the estimated 2023 NFL salary cap . Adofo-Mensah and Co. are going to have decisions to make outside of Cousins.

Related: Sportsnaut’s top 2023 NFL free agents

Kirk Cousins as the solution in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwT2j_0kJCbyl100
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Vikings’ premature playoff exit, Cousins continued to prove himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the league. He led the eighth-ranked scoring offense at nearly 25 points per game. The veteran also played at a high level en route to leading Minnesota to a surprising 13-4 regular-season record.

Let’s say the Vikings are able to get out of Cousins’ contract somehow, what better options exist in free agency or the trade market?

The top free-agent quarterbacks are going to be Tom Brady , Jimmy Garoppolo , Daniel Jones and Jacoby Brissett . At this point, none of those four seem to be an upgrade over Cousins in Minnesota. Hence, why the team seems to be committed to their incumbent for at least next season.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings

Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings and Their Sneaky Champagne Problems

The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up the 2022 season on Wednesday as general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell held a year-end press conference. Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell explained the team is evaluating the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, affirmed its initial offseason commitment to quarterback Kirk Cousins, and chatted about champagne problems.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

9 Bold Predictions for Vikings Free Agent Targets

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold offseason free-agent signing apiece for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. The franchise lost to the New York Giants last weekend, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a noteworthy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers have free-agent prognostications.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Offseason Could Include Moving on from Several Veterans

The Minnesota Vikings season came to a disappointing end on Sunday at home to the New York Giants. It was a fun and very crazy season, and they exceeded expectations. The way the season ended was still disappointing, though. Yes, the Vikings won 13 games, but they proved they were not as good as their record indicated. Those exciting close finishes were flavorful, but they provided some false Super Bowl hope.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Could Look Back to Last Year’s Candidates to Find 2023’s Defensive Coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings decided that they will indeed not move forward with Ed Donatell at defensive coordinator into the 2023 NFL season. That means, for the second year in a row, they will be searching for a new DC. Perhaps the Vikings could look back to 2022’s candidates in order to find their coordinator for 2023, though. Here are three that could be in the running once again.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ed Donatell Speaks after Exit from Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings moved on from defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday, just four days after the team’s season ended in the first round of the playoffs courtesy of the New York Giants. The Vikings lost at home 31-24 and began the offseason sooner than most fans anticipated. Ed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

The Green Bay Packers first true off-season priority

The Green Bay Packers are going into the off-season with questions surrounding the quarterback position. Will Aaron Rodgers return? Is Jordan Love the future? If Rodgers returns, will Love be traded? A lot to figure out, and just from one position. As far as the other positions on the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman

After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

8 Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings officially decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Wednesday evening, and now they are officially back on the search for a new DC for the 2023 season. Here are 8 defensive coordinator options for the Vikings next season. 1. Jim Leonhard. Jim Leonhard has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Insider: Broncos GM George Paton is safe regardless of next HC

George Paton's job appears to be safe in 2023, a significant development in Denver's HC search. "Although George Paton's seat has warmed following the Broncos' 5-12 season he is expected to return as general manager, regardless of who Greg Penner (Broncos Owner) ultimately decides to hire as head coach," wrote longtime Broncos reporter Mike Klis.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ed Donatell, players vs. scheme and who's to blame for Vikings' defense

How do you know if a defensive coordinator is good at his job?. Take Mike Zimmer, for example. The former Minnesota Vikings’ head coach put together one of the most impressive runs as a defensive leader that you will find in recent NFL history. From 2009, when he was Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, through 2019, Zimmer led nine top-10 defenses in points allowed in 11 years. Then between 2020 and 2021, his teams gave up more than 900 points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy