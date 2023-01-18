Read full article on original website
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
sungazette.news
County Board set to approve move of high school
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 are slated to take the procedural steps needed to permit the first half of a two-stage move of Arlington Community High School. Board members are expected to approve zoning changes to allow the school to operate in a Ballston office building for several years, until its new home is ready for occupancy.
sungazette.news
Arlington board to OK $900,000 for signalization project
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 are expected to approve a contract worth just over $900,000 to provide improved signalization and streetscape upgrades at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and North Sycamore Street. The project is part of an ongoing infrastructure-upgrade effort targeting traffic signals in the county. It...
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 1/19/23 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Sun circulation manager Frank Clarke recently completed his 27th mission as a radio operator in a Flying Fortress, bombing targets in Germany. •• The Sun’s editor says he prefers that future crossings of the Potomac be bridges, not tunnels....
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: The biggest invective one can hurl?
We have a couple of letters to the editor this week from Arlington readers concerned about the county leadership’s higgledy-piggledy rush toward implementation of not-quite-sketched-out Missing Middle housing policies. One of the readers said that the language being used by Arlington leaders was positively Orwellian. But another took it...
sungazette.news
County GOP aims to revive policy committee
The Arlington County Republican Committee is hoping to reconstitute its policy committee and use it to have a greater voice in the civic arena. Such a committee, which once was robust but in recent years largely has been dormant, would allow the GOP to have a more public seat at the table on contentious issues such as the county government’s controversial Missing Middle housing proposal.
sungazette.news
Tempo slow, score low as Madison tops Oakton
It’s always a big deal, and has been for years, when the Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars meet in girls basketball action. The high-school teams are neighborhood rivals in the Vienna area, plus each have been perennial district, region and state powers and contenders dating back to the 1990s, and nothing is different this season. Madison has a 13-2 record and Oakton 12-3.
sungazette.news
Wakefield basketball teams 2-0 vs. county rivals
So far this season, the Wakefield Warriors are 2-0 against their two Arlington County rivals in boys basketball action, with one regular-season game each still remaining against those opponents. Wakefield’s most recent intra-county victory was an 80-64 road win over the Yorktown Patriots in high-school action. Earlier, Wakefield topped the...
sungazette.news
Flint Hill girls basketball team enjoys strong start
Winning certainly helps, but overall, Sedrick Winston said his transition in becoming the new Flint Hill Huskies girls head basketball coach has gone as smoothly as possible. Through Jan. 17 games, the high-school team had an 11-1 overall record, a nine-game winning streak and was atop the A Division standings of the Independent School League with a 5-0 record.
sungazette.news
Travelers warm to Silver Line at Dulles, coming back to Metro at National
It’s only been in operation for a few months, but the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line already is having an impact on travel to and from Washington Dulles International Airport. An average of 9 percent of travelers using the airport during the holiday period used the Silver...
sungazette.news
Average Fairfax s/f home price back above $1 million
Home sales across Fairfax County may be in the winter doldrums, but the December market broke a four-month streak and gave sellers a little more reason to break out a smile. For the first time since July, Fairfax’s average single-family home-sales price was above the $1 million mark – if relatively slightly – according to figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
sungazette.news
Coin collection to end on Dulles Toll Road in March
The days of tossing coins into baskets along the Dulles Toll Road soon will be a thing of the past. About 98 percent of drivers using it already use other methods for payment, but come March 1 (or thereabouts), the cash option will finally be completely phased out. “It should...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: A new target for thieves — me!
According to Fairfax County police, those who have been smashing their way into vehicles –- often Hondas, sometimes Toyotas -– for their airbags or other items have a new target. In the crosshairs now are somewhat older Kia and Hyundai models, apparently for the same reason. As the...
sungazette.news
Police: Tavern customer refuses to leave, removed by officers
An employee at Bear Branch Tavern, 133 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Jan. 13 at 11:52 p.m. that a customer was being disorderly and refusing to leave. Police spoke to the man, advised him he was banned from the restaurant and took him to his residence.
sungazette.news
Police: Man, woman of no fixed address arrested for assault
On Jan. 19 at 12:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive for a report of an assault in progress, Arlington police said. According to police, a woman entered the business, concealed merchandise and attempted to exit without payment. When an employee confronted the suspect, the suspect physically assaulted the employee, police said.
sungazette.news
Police: After committing traffic infractions, driver arrested for DWI
A Vienna police officer on Jan. 12 at 11:33 p.m. observed a driver commit a series of traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of Lincoln Street, N.W., police said. The driver stopped in front of a residence, exited his vehicle and proceeded to walk to...
sungazette.news
Police: Driver arrested on DWI charge
A Vienna police officer responded Jan. 16 at 12:21 a.m. to the report of a single-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Old Courthouse Road, N.E. Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment. The driver failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests and police arrested...
sungazette.news
Police: Suspect implies he has weapon, gets cash
On Jan. 19 at 12:58 p.m., two individuals were in their parked vehicle in the 2900 block of South Glebe Road when a man approached the vehicle, implied he had a weapon and demanded cash, Arlington police said. The suspect received cash before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.
sungazette.news
Police: Man arrested after allegedly stealing from convenience store
An employee at 7-Eleven, 427 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Jan. 19 at 10:13 p.m. that a man had entered the store, stolen alcohol and food, and left the store. The employee notified the police when the man later came back into the store. Police arrested the 30-year-old...
