Liberty News
Wedemeyer Named VaSID State Coach of the Year; 5 Lady Flames Named to All-State team
Liberty head coach Lang Wedemeyer was selected the 2022 VaSID All-State Coach of the Year and five Lady Flames received all-state team selections as the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) announced its 2022 University Division All-State teams and awards. Liberty defender Bridie Herman was named to the all-state first...
Liberty News
Liberty Leads Commonwealth With 7 VaSID All-State Recipients
The Liberty field hockey program matched a program record and led the Commonwealth with seven players listed on the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) University Division Field Hockey All-State teams and earned one major award as well. Junior goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Iriogyen earned VaSID Defensive Player of the Year recognition...
Liberty News
Liberty Hands North Florida Its First Home Loss of Season, Winning 73-62
Liberty handed North Florida its first home loss of the season, winning 73-62 over the Ospreys on Saturday afternoon at UNF Arena. The Flames improve to 16-5 on the season and 7-1 in the ASUN. Liberty moves into first place by a half game over Kennesaw State (14-6, 6-1 ASUN), who will play later today at FGCU. This is Liberty’s first-ever win over UNF on its home floor and gives the Ospreys their first home loss of the season. UNF had entered the day 7-0 at home this season and brought a nine-game winning streak to the table dating back to last year. Liberty had been 0-3 against the Ospreys at UNF Arena prior to today’s triumph.
Liberty News
Barrett, Lewis Take Down Records on Brant Tolsma Invitational’s Final Day
Liberty’s Warren Barrett (program, meet-record 64-1.25 shot put) and Omari Lewis (meet-record 6.74 60) both won events in record-breaking fashion on Saturday, the final day of the third annual Brant Tolsma Invitational, contested at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Men’s Day 3 Recap...
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: North Florida
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty leads the country in total three-pointers (235) and three-pointers per game (11.8). The Flames are also No. 3 nationally in effective field goal percentage (57.7), No. 6 in assist/turnover ratio (1.65), No. 6 in scoring margin (16.5), No. 7 in scoring defense (58.4), No. 9 in assists per game (17.8), and No. 12 in three-point percentage (39.0).
Liberty News
Flames suffer third straight loss in shootout; players, coaches praying for injured forward Fricks
A newfound rivalry between Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team and UNLV, started last season with the first four meetings in the series, intensified on Friday night at the LaHaye Ice Center as the two teams jockeyed for position in the national rankings. The Rebels broke a 3-3 tie in the series and 2-2 tie after overtime with a 3-2 shootout win overshadowed by a serious injury to Flames senior forward Josh Fricks.
Liberty News
Bryan’s Liberty Freshman Record Headlines Brant Tolsma Invite Day 1
On a Thursday full of impressive multi-event performances, Liberty’s Patasha Bryan shattered her own Liberty freshman pentathlon record with a third-place score of 3,865. Teammate Meredith Engle finished just in front of her in second with 3,891 tallies on the opening day of the third annual Brant Tolsma Invitational, contested at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Liberty News
Bueno, Hicks, McClinton Win Friday Events at Brant Tolsma Invitational
Host Liberty picked up three first-place finishes on Friday, the second day of the third annual Brant Tolsma Invitational. John Hicks and Paola Bueno swept the men’s and women’s weight throw titles, while Donald McClinton took top honors in his first 200 as a Flame, at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Liberty News
Hot-Shooting Liberty Races Past Stetson, 77-50
Liberty set season highs for field goal percentage (60.8) and three-pointers (11) on its way to an impressive 77-50 triumph over Stetson, Thursday evening at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames boost their record to 10-7 overall and 4-2 in ASUN play with their seventh straight head-to-head win over Stetson and their sixth consecutive home triumph. The Hatters never held the lead, and Liberty still has not trailed at home since the Nov. 7 season-opening loss to Richmond.
Liberty News
Liberty to Host Campbell for Senior Weekend
Liberty wraps up the regular season portion of its swimming & diving season schedule, hosting Campbell for a two-day meet, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Liberty Natatorium. This weekend’s meet will include an evening session on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by day two, Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday’s action will air live on ESPN+ with Nick Pierce on commentary, while live results will be available for the full meet through online results and the MeetMobile app.
Liberty News
Flames Drop Season Opener to Defending Champion No. 1 Virginia
The Liberty Flames dropped their 2023 season opener 7-0 to the defending NCAA champion No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday evening in front of a full capacity crowd at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. The Flames drop to 0-1, and the Cavaliers start the season 3-0. Virginia was victorious in...
Liberty News
Lady Flames Earn 168-105 Senior Meet Victory Over Campbell
Liberty wrapped up its regular season with a 168-105 win over Campbell, a two-day meet which finished on Saturday at Liberty Natatorium. With the win, Liberty improves its record to 4-2, while Campbell finishes its regular season at 6-6. Liberty honored its six seniors – Hannah Huenefeld, Maggie Huenefeld, Alexis...
Liberty News
Flames Snap Dolphins’ 21-Game Home Winning Streak, 66-52
The Liberty Flames snapped the Jacksonville’s 21-game home winning streak, topping the Dolphins 66-52 at Swisher Gymnasium on Thursday evening. Liberty (15-5) wins its 15th game of the year and improves to 6-1 in the ASUN. The Flames are in a two-way tie for first place atop the league standings along with Kennesaw State (14-6, 6-1 ASUN).The Flames had four players reach double figures, led by a game-high 25 points from Darius McGhee. McGhee, the national leader in total three pointers and threes per game entering the night, knocked down five more triples. The redshirt senior moved into fourth place all-time in NCAA history for career three pointers, surpassing Duke’s J.J. Redick (457 threes, 2003-06). McGhee is up to 462 career makes from long distance.
Liberty News
No. 5 Flames look to replicate road sweep of No. 4 UNLV on home ice this weekend
Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team slipped two spots to No. 5 in this week’s ACHA DI national rankings after being swept by now-No. 3 Ohio University last weekend in Athens, Ohio, so the Flames will be underdogs when they host No. 4 UNLV on Friday and Saturday at the LaHaye Ice Center (LIC), capped by the season’s third and final “Midnight Mayhem” matchup.
Liberty News
Lady Flames’ 57-game winning streak halted in overtime by WMCH rival Bearcats
Nearly two years after suffering its last loss, Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked, four-time-defending ACHA Division I women’s hockey team had its league record 57-game winning streak snapped on Friday afternoon at Women’s Midwest College Hockey (WMCH) rival McKendree (Ill.) University, falling 4-3 in overtime at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon, Ill.
Liberty News
Truter sparks Lady Flames’ attack with three assists in 3-1 triumph at Maryville
Two third-period goals on perimeter shots by defensemen — set up by senior forward Yannick Truter, who assisted all three of the Lady Flames’ goals on the night — lifted Liberty University No. 1-ranked ACHA Division I women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Maryville (Mo.) University on Thursday night at the Maryville University Ice Hockey Center in Chesterfield, Mo. The 2023-opening road contest was the first of three games in three days for the Lady Flames against Women’s Midwest College Hockey (WMCH) opponents.
