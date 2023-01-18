ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Rafael Nadal Shares Message for Fans After Early Australian Open Loss

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJ7wp_0kJCY0md00

The 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered a hip injury during the second round upset.

Defending Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal lost in straight sets to unranked American MacKenzie McDonald in the second round on Wednesday, leaving fans curious what this means for the Spaniard’s future .

Nadal appeared hurt in the second set as he was visited by a trainer and then used a medical timeout. It was later discovered to be a hip injury, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion was adamant about not retiring early from the match, so he continued to battle.

When he fell short to McDonald, the 36-year-old admitted that he was “sad” and “tired.” He appeared more positive on social media, though, when he posted a thankful message on Instagram.

“Not the result I wanted, would have loved to continue my run here, but today it wasn’t possible," Nadal wrote. “Mackenzie played at a great level and I wish him the best for the rest of the tournament. It’s always a pleasure to play in Australia. Many thanks to all for the support and the great moments you make me live here. Sad for leaving soon this great tournament and very thankful once again to all, fans, organizers, amazing crowds…”

View the original article to see embedded media.

This was Nadal’s earliest exit from a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 2015 when he also lost in the second round. Since then, he’s won eight Grand Slam titles.

The 36-year-old is on a rough losing streak at the moment, dropping seven of his last nine matches. This comes after he had one of the most successful starts to his career when beginning the 2022 season.

While Nadal hasn’t hinted towards a retirement decision recently, fans wonder if that could’ve been the last time the tennis legend played at the Australian Open. He did admit to considering retirement last season, but has since stayed quiet about any decisions.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Nick Kyrgios gets handsy with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios isn’t shying away from Australian Open headlines despite his withdrawal from the tournament. The Australian, who pulled out of the competition due to a knee injury, was seen with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in the player warm-up area at Melbourne Park, where Kyrgios embraced her from behind and put his hands on her chest, according to a recent video that has emerged on Twitter. Hatzi, a Sydney-based style blogger, has been by Kyrgios’ side since late 2021. She expressed support for her 27-year-old beau on Monday in the wake of his decision not to compete at this year’s tournament. “Devastated,” Hatzi began...
tennisuptodate.com

Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"

Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
tennisuptodate.com

"You are talking about a GOAT": McEnroe hopes Nadal goes out when he wants instead of being forced after Australian Open exit

John McEnroe hopes that Rafael Nadal leaves tennis on his own terms as opposed to an injury making it impossible for him to continue playing. We already saw an injury sort of force a GOAT into retirement as Federer's knees were unable to recover well enough for him to play competitive tennis further. McEnroe hopes that doesn't happen to Nadal as he injured himself at the Australian Open. He's had a long list of injuries and his final three grand slam runs have all been cut short by injuries.
Larry Brown Sports

Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas staggered to see Andy Murray back just hours after epic match

Stefanos Tsitsipas voiced the thoughts of everyone who witnessed Andy Murray’s incredible late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis when he saw him back at Melbourne Park on Friday.The sun was almost coming up when Murray left the scene of the longest match of his career, a five-hour, 45-minute epic that saw him fight back from two sets and a break down to finally clinch victory at 4.05am.It was barely eight hours later when the man with the metal hip was seen walking gingerly along the corridors, accepting congratulations along the way, having already been attending to the damage to his body.“I...
The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 7 schedule including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Australian Open order of play for the middle Sunday is highlighted by the clash between world number one Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.Swiatek is also the reigning French Open and US Open winner - so the third round match puts the winners of the last three grand slams head to head.Elsewhere, Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena.Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to reach the quarter-finals against the talented young Czech Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Cameron Norrie in the previous round.Here’s everything you need...
atptour.com

Djokovic Meets Dimitrov At Australian Open As Murray Returns After Marathon

After an eventful first five days at the 2023 Australian Open, Saturday's action will narrow the men's singles field to 16 as the third round draws to a close. Two men's matches feature on Rod Laver Arena — Novak Djokovic vs. Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur vs. Benjamin Bonzi — while Andy Murray takes on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in a Margaret Court Arena evening match.
tennisuptodate.com

Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"

Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
BBC

Coco Gauff column: Creating a rivalry like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would be cool

Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece at the Australian Open, the American seventh seed discusses her favourite rivalries and how she thinks the current crop of young WTA stars can create future ones.
The Associated Press

Going bananas: Australian Open player shares fruit with foe

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Talk about going bananas: There was an unusual show of sportsmanship at the Australian Open on Saturday, when one player, Dan Evans, offered a piece of fruit to his opponent, Andrey Rublev. And the fifth-seeded Rublev joked after his 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 victory put him...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy