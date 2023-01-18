Midseason report: 10 stats that tell the story of the Walleye's 2022-23 season so far

The Toledo Walleye have reached the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, and the numbers tell a tale of a team that has struggled to find steadiness.

Expectations of consistent success, especially on home ice, have been raised for a Toledo Walleye organization that has annually been a Kelly Cup contender since 2014-15.

The fan base has grown increasingly disgruntled with the team's struggles on home ice. A tendency for lapses from game to game and even period to period has led to a team that has won just six of 17 games at the Huntington Center.

The Walleye (17-14-5) enter the second half with the 16th best winning percentage (.542) in the 28-team league. Toledo is in third place in the Central Division and would qualify for the playoffs at this point.

But here's a look at the first-half numbers that tell the story of an uneven season so far.

6-8-3

The team's subpar record at home. Walleye coach Dan Watson and the entire organization take pride in protecting home ice and that has not been the case so far. A desire to do too much for the sellout crowds has been cited by some as the reason for the struggles. Watson has called for his team to simplify, stick to the game plan, and play as a team at home.

7,516

Average number of fans that have attended the team's 17 home games. Toledo leads the ECHL with a total of 127,774 attending the games at the Huntington Center. There have been 12 standing-room-only crowds this season and 239 all-time sellouts. They are the only team in the ECHL to average over a sellout per game (a sellout is 7,431).

39

Total points the team earned in the first half. Idaho leads all of the ECHL with 57 points. Last year's Walleye team, which reached the Kelly Cup Finals, had 52 points at the midpoint of the season. The organization breaks down the season in five-game segments, focusing on earning at least six out of the available 10 points in each block. So the team has fallen just short of that goal (42 points) so far.

11-9-3

The team's record when scoring first. Toledo has scored first in 23 of 36 games, but has lost nine times in regulation and three times in OT. The team also is just 8-3-2 when leading after one period. The Walleye must be better at holding leads and then putting teams away.

8

The number of times the team has gone to overtime. The Walleye are just 2-4-1-1 with two wins, four OT losses, one shootout win, and one shootout loss. Any time an ECHL game goes to OT, it's a crapshoot. In the 3-on-3 format, any mistake can lead to a quick end. It's best for this Walleye team to land the dagger in regulation.

31

Total individual points each of the team's two leading scorers have produced. Gordie Green has a team-high 14 goals and 17 assists. Brandon Hawkins has a team-high 19 assists to go with 12 goals. Last year, captain T.J. Hensick led the team with 42 points in 36 games with a team-high 17 goals and 25 assists.

plus-1

The Walleye have scored 114 goals (3.17 average) and allowed 113 (3.14) for a goal differential of plus-one. That is the biggest indicator as to why the team has hovered around the .500 mark. Last year the team had scored 3.8 goals and given up 2.7 per game at the midpoint.

0

The number of Walleye players listed among the ECHL leaders in points, goals, assists, goals-against average, or save percentage. Generally, the team has at least two or three among the league leaders among forwards, defensemen, and goalies. None has yet to be listed among the top 20 in any category. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa has played the fourth most minutes (1,353), but has a goals-against average (3.06) and save percentage (.889) that do not qualify among the league leaders.

35

The number of players that have suited up for the Walleye this season, including four goalies. A total of 45 players appeared in at least one game in the 2021-22 season. A more active relationship with the team's AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids has led to more player transactions between the teams. The Walleye also have battled the injury bug this season.

13-14-5

Toledo's record against fellow Central Division foes. The team will need this to continue to improve if they hope to make the playoffs. A total of 23 of the team's final 36 are against division foes. So there is ample time to make up ground and even potentially win a second consecutive division title.