Billings, MT

News Radio 1310 KLIX

If Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project is Approved, Expect Violence

This isn’t an endorsement but there will be violence. It’s a prediction and when it happens, some will believe there are new folk heroes in southern Idaho. I’ve been getting plenty of feedback on the proposed wind farms that could dot our land. I’m writing this as I’m awaiting another update about the Lava Ridge site from the Bureau of Land Management. We’re just entering a 60-day public comment period. Yes, a handful of people in our valley may support the idea, but I’m telling you, it’s a tiny number.
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal

  In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands […] The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KTVB

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
96.3 The Blaze

Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Fairfield Sun Times

Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday to highlight elements of his Budget for Montana Families, which would provide Montanans with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, the largest tax cut in the state's history. Seven legislators voted to move forward with the Gianforte's proposal on Wednesday.
cowboystatedaily.com

Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Lawmaker Introduces Library Funding Bill

A new measure working its way through the state legislature seeks to increase funding for all eligible public libraries across Montana, even if the bill won’t benefit those in its sponsor’s own district. Introduced by Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, House Bill 91 would raise ImagineIF Libraries’ state funding level...
KULR8

Child tax credit bill could give Montana parents $1200 a child

HELENA, MT – A bill has started the process of moving through a committee to establish a state child tax credit in Montana. Friday it was heard by the Montana House Taxation Committee. The bill is being proposed by Representative Ed Stafman of Bozeman and it creates a $1,200...
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 1/21/23

It looks like another great weekend to get out and poke some holes. We are hearing some great reports of hardwater fishing across the state. If you are planning on some winter fun, hear all of our latest reports from the most recent episode of MORS.
94.9 KYSS FM

You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’

That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
