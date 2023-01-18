Read full article on original website
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Montana native reimagines Montana county assignments with current populations
Cody McCracken, from Blaine County, reimagined Montana's original county assignments with updated rankings based on current population size. Yellowstone County would be No. 1 in new rankings.
If Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project is Approved, Expect Violence
This isn’t an endorsement but there will be violence. It’s a prediction and when it happens, some will believe there are new folk heroes in southern Idaho. I’ve been getting plenty of feedback on the proposed wind farms that could dot our land. I’m writing this as I’m awaiting another update about the Lava Ridge site from the Bureau of Land Management. We’re just entering a 60-day public comment period. Yes, a handful of people in our valley may support the idea, but I’m telling you, it’s a tiny number.
How many “Montana Bar” bars are there in the state of Montana?
You may have noticed when doing some driving around Montana, a lot of businesses love to use Montana in their name. Everything from glass, doors, clothing etc. See Also: Great Made In Montana gifts to give. Most of those types of businesses would probably send a cease and desist letter...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Top 5 Most Rural Post Offices Of Small Town Montana
Some of the most secluded towns in America are in Montana, so that means that we have some of the most remote United States Post Offices in the country. Where are these (often charming) small town anchors?. I'll admit - I've never heard of a few of these small Montana...
Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal
In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands […] The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KTVB
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Flathead Beacon
Luring Out-of-State Professionals is Just the First Step in Solving Montana’s Health Worker Shortage
Jenna Eisenhart spent nearly six years as a licensed therapist in Colorado before deciding to move to a place with a greater need for her services. She researched rural states facing a shortage of behavioral health providers and accepted a job as a lead clinical primary therapist at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, Montana, in January 2018.
Fairfield Sun Times
Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday to highlight elements of his Budget for Montana Families, which would provide Montanans with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, the largest tax cut in the state's history. Seven legislators voted to move forward with the Gianforte's proposal on Wednesday.
NBCMontana
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
HELENA, Mont. — A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
Lake Powell Water Level Projections Revealed in Report
The Bureau of Reclamation projected that the lake's water level will reach its lowest point this year in April.
cowboystatedaily.com
Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
KULR8
University of Montana study finds ‘Yellowstone’ series brought in 2.1 million visitors, $730 million in spending
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana study has found the Yellowstone series has generated an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021. UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and UM’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research conducted the study. The...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Lawmaker Introduces Library Funding Bill
A new measure working its way through the state legislature seeks to increase funding for all eligible public libraries across Montana, even if the bill won’t benefit those in its sponsor’s own district. Introduced by Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, House Bill 91 would raise ImagineIF Libraries’ state funding level...
montanakaimin.com
ASUM resolution, bill from state legislature aim to expand hunting access for students
Before he even went through hunters’ safety classes, Garret Weichel’s family would take him out with them during hunting season in the area around his home of Lewistown, Montana. “I’d always go out with my old man and his old man,” Weichel said. “It’s been in our family...
KULR8
Child tax credit bill could give Montana parents $1200 a child
HELENA, MT – A bill has started the process of moving through a committee to establish a state child tax credit in Montana. Friday it was heard by the Montana House Taxation Committee. The bill is being proposed by Representative Ed Stafman of Bozeman and it creates a $1,200...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 1/21/23
It looks like another great weekend to get out and poke some holes. We are hearing some great reports of hardwater fishing across the state. If you are planning on some winter fun, hear all of our latest reports from the most recent episode of MORS.
19thnews.org
As states seek to scale back abortions, Montana wants to redefine medical necessity under Medicaid
Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income people to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is proposing to define when...
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
Comments / 4