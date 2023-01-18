ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 283 faceoffs video: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

By Ken Hathaway
 3 days ago
RIO DE JANEIRO – The four combatants involved in the two UFC 283 title fights squared off with their opponents Wednesday following a set of pre-fight news conferences.

Event headliners Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) and Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) squared off for the second time this week, right after UFC flyweight champion Deiveison Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) and interim champion Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) took a good look at each other ahead of their fourth lifetime head-to-head matchup.

UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and early prelims on ESPN+.

The full UFC 283 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – for vacant light heavyweight title
  • Champ Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for flyweight title
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
  • Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Melquizael Costa vs. Thiago Moises
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
  • Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes
  • Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
  • Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira

Check out the faceoffs in the video above. For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 283.

UFC 283 results: Mauricio Rua finished by Ihor Potieira in MMA retirement bout

RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua ended his competitive MMA career on a loss Saturday in his home country. “Shogun” Rua (27-14-1 MMA, 11-12-1 UFC) was defeated by Ukrainian Dana White’s Contender Series signee Ihor Potieira (19-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) when he was clipped and finished with punches at 4:05 of Round 1. The light heavyweight bout closed out the UFC 283 preliminary card at Jeunesse Arena.
UFC 283 results: Brandon Moreno claims title in fourth meeting, sends Deiveson Figueiredo to bantamweight

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brandon Moreno is once again the undisputed flyweight champion after a bittersweet ending to a historic fourth meeting with his toughest rival. After a brilliant start to the flyweight title unification bout for Moreno (21-6-2 MMA, 9-3-2 UFC) in the UFC 283 co-main event against Deiveson Figueiredo, a doctor’s stoppage led to the end of the fight after the third round. The right eye of Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) was swollen shut, resulting in the crowning of Moreno as champion at Jeunesse Arena.
UFC 283 results: Jamahal Hill wins gutsy battle for vacant title, retires Glover Teixeira

RIO DE JANEIRO – The UFC 283 main event resulted in one fighter reaching the pinnacle of the sport, while another rode off into the sunset. Jamahal Hill(12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) defeated Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA, 16-7 UFC) to win the UFC light heavyweight title via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44). The vacant light heavyweight title bout was the UFC 283 main event at Jeunesse Arena.
UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade lights up Lauren Murphy in dominant decision victory

RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put on an absolute clinic in her home country. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) picked off Lauren Murphy seemingly at every turn in their bout at UFC 283, leading to final scorecards that saw a total of five 10-8 scores issued between the three official judges. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira's retirement after UFC 283 title loss to Jamahal Hill

The light heavyweight division finally has a new champion after Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira in Saturday’s UFC 283 main event. Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) claimed the vacant 205-pound strap when he earned a unanimous decision win over Teixeira (33-9 MMA, 16-7 UFC), who retired from MMA afterward, in the pay-per-view headliner, which took place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
