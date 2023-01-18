UFC 283 faceoffs video: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
RIO DE JANEIRO – The four combatants involved in the two UFC 283 title fights squared off with their opponents Wednesday following a set of pre-fight news conferences.
Event headliners Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) and Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) squared off for the second time this week, right after UFC flyweight champion Deiveison Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) and interim champion Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) took a good look at each other ahead of their fourth lifetime head-to-head matchup.
UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and early prelims on ESPN+.
The full UFC 283 lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – for vacant light heavyweight title
- Champ Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for flyweight title
- Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
- Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)
- Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Melquizael Costa vs. Thiago Moises
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
- Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes
- Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
- Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira
Check out the faceoffs in the video above. For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 283.
Comments / 0