La Canfora: Giants aren’t a layup for Eagles in divisional round

The Eagles and Giants are set to face off in the Divisional Round this weekend. Philadelphia remains one of the favorites to win the NFC along with the 49ers while the Giants are looking to play spoiler yet again and keep their improbable playoff run going.

Despite playing twice this season, only one of the games was really meaningful. New York rested its starters in Week 18 as Philadelphia locked up the top seed in the NFC.

In Week 14, however, the Eagles blew out the Giants 48-22 at MetLife Stadium. But the playoffs are different, especially with Kayvon Thibodeaux healthy and Jalen Hurts coming off a shoulder injury.

Many are expecting the Eagles to take care of business in their first playoff game of the year, but it may not be so easy.

NFL insiders Jason La Canfora and Carl Dukes of the Audacy Original Podcast “ In The Huddle ” talked about the NFC East clash and what the Giants may do to upset the Eagles.

“I don’t think this is a layup for the Eagles. I don’t think this is a layup,” La Canfora said (4:17 in player above).

“I agree. I don’t think it’s a layup either, Jason. I think this is going to probably be a closer game. Again, this is a division rival, too,” Dukes said. “These two teams know each other. It’s really going to play out this weekend.”

La Canfora was especially impressed with how Daboll and the Giants attacked the Vikings. They knew that they could run on them after the regular-season matchup and the Giants were able to take advantage.

“I even felt like Daboll held some stuff back in the run game in terms of getting nasty in the option game (against the Vikings). Daniel Jones ran, he ran when it was there, but they didn’t lean on him and Barkley playing around with the mesh point to win that game because they didn’t have to – and there’s an inherent danger in that,” he said. “But do I think they’ll have a different script and a different plan and attack the Eagles in a different way? I do.”

The NFL insider is also a big fan of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

“And look, I applaud Wink Martindale … who has lived and died with the blitz in every situation,” La Canfora said. “This was not his first rodeo. This was not his first playoff game.”

The Giants upset the Vikings last week and some have argued that they’re already one of the most successful teams this season, regardless of how this game ends. They’ve taken big strides but the job isn’t done yet.

“The Giants are really playing with house money,” La Canfora said. “They look like a team that feels like ‘Man, this is just another football game. This is free and easy. We’re going to be ourselves. If we win, we win. If we lose, we lose. But we’re letting it all hang out.”

The Eagles are currently listed as 7.5-point favorites against the Giants at most sportsbooks. The NFC East rivals will clash on Saturday night with the winner advancing to the NFC championship game.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram