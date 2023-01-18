ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

La Canfora: Giants aren’t a layup for Eagles in divisional round

By Ryan Gilbert
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xdtp_0kJCQvr700

The Eagles and Giants are set to face off in the Divisional Round this weekend. Philadelphia remains one of the favorites to win the NFC along with the 49ers while the Giants are looking to play spoiler yet again and keep their improbable playoff run going.

Despite playing twice this season, only one of the games was really meaningful. New York rested its starters in Week 18 as Philadelphia locked up the top seed in the NFC.

In Week 14, however, the Eagles blew out the Giants 48-22 at MetLife Stadium. But the playoffs are different, especially with Kayvon Thibodeaux healthy and Jalen Hurts coming off a shoulder injury.

Many are expecting the Eagles to take care of business in their first playoff game of the year, but it may not be so easy.

NFL insiders Jason La Canfora and Carl Dukes of the Audacy Original Podcast “ In The Huddle ” talked about the NFC East clash and what the Giants may do to upset the Eagles.

“I don’t think this is a layup for the Eagles. I don’t think this is a layup,” La Canfora said (4:17 in player above).

“I agree. I don’t think it’s a layup either, Jason. I think this is going to probably be a closer game. Again, this is a division rival, too,” Dukes said. “These two teams know each other. It’s really going to play out this weekend.”

La Canfora was especially impressed with how Daboll and the Giants attacked the Vikings. They knew that they could run on them after the regular-season matchup and the Giants were able to take advantage.

“I even felt like Daboll held some stuff back in the run game in terms of getting nasty in the option game (against the Vikings). Daniel Jones ran, he ran when it was there, but they didn’t lean on him and Barkley playing around with the mesh point to win that game because they didn’t have to – and there’s an inherent danger in that,” he said. “But do I think they’ll have a different script and a different plan and attack the Eagles in a different way? I do.”

The NFL insider is also a big fan of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

“And look, I applaud Wink Martindale … who has lived and died with the blitz in every situation,” La Canfora said. “This was not his first rodeo. This was not his first playoff game.”

The Giants upset the Vikings last week and some have argued that they’re already one of the most successful teams this season, regardless of how this game ends. They’ve taken big strides but the job isn’t done yet.

“The Giants are really playing with house money,” La Canfora said. “They look like a team that feels like ‘Man, this is just another football game. This is free and easy. We’re going to be ourselves. If we win, we win. If we lose, we lose. But we’re letting it all hang out.”

The Eagles are currently listed as 7.5-point favorites against the Giants at most sportsbooks. The NFC East rivals will clash on Saturday night with the winner advancing to the NFC championship game.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
The Comeback

Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations

Veteran Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been in the league for a long time and is a key member of the top team in the NFC east heading into this weekend’s game against the New York Giants, but he was recently hit with some rather surprising cheating allegations. According to a report this week, Read more... The post Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park

Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

3 Eagles issues that could spell disaster vs. Giants

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs will truly live up to its name on Saturday, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. These two NFC East rivals do not like each other, and this is the biggest game in the rivalry in over a decade. Both teams will give it their all, but only one of them can advance to the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Offers Sobering Dak Prescott Prediction

Shannon Sharpe had an interesting perspective on the Cowboys QB. Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly

The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy