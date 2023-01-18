Read full article on original website
Extend grazing season with cover
As part of a three-year Conservation Innovation Grant (CIG) through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Riley and Jimmie Kammerer of Meade County in western South Dakota, are experimenting with the use of an 11 species, season-long cover crop mixture on worn out hayfields with the goal of prolonging their grazing season and increasing soil health.
Missouri family adapts into hog production
Matt Stubblefield is adamant about the fact that he is a cattleman, not a hog farmer. But with generations of pork producers in his family, raising hogs was just a part of the farm operation. “The hog barn on my father-in-law’s property was built by his grandpa in the 1950’s...
Consumers looking for affordable cuts of meat
Three years after the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 is still impacting the meat industry. Consumers started eating at home more, with many learning how to properly cook meat for the first time. Now, most of those consumers still prefer eating at home. “People are still looking for affordable meat...
What happens to your farm when music stops?
Our music teacher in elementary was wired differently than most. Her name was Mrs. Frakes and she had more energy than the entire class combined. One of our activities was to play musical chairs. In musical chairs, there is one less chair in a circle than there are participants. Our...
Producers earn All-American status with pork
LE MARS, Iowa — Matt and Angie Schnepf love the farm life — a sentiment they hope they are passing along to their three sons. The family farms near here in Plymouth County, running a wean-to-finish hog operation and growing corn and beans. Matt and Angie were named...
Farmland managers take responsibility with farmers seriously
Russell Hiatt is president-elect of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, the forerunner to the national organization. Hiatt is accredited by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He follows in the footsteps of his father, and has been in the profession since 1979....
Program instills pork knowledge
As one of the leading pork-producing states, Illinois has a strong voice in the industry. The state’s pork association is taking steps to ensure that its influence continues well into the future. The Illinois Pork Producers Association has addressed that through a program that positions farmers as leaders in...
