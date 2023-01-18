ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WJCL

Small earthquake reported in South Carolina's Lowcountry

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say a small earthquake struck in the Lowcountry region of the state Wednesday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry lawmaker Tom Hartnett hospitalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tom Hartnett is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday for a perforated colon, said family members Saturday morning. Thomas F. “Tom” Hartnett, Jr. represents South Carolina House District 110. “Tom suffered from a perforated colon on Thursday morning in Columbia. He is being treated at Roper Hospital,” Alison Harnett wrote on […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

COVID-19 Deaths Spike In South Carolina, Flu Cases Drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friday marks the 3rd anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States. Since then, the U.S. has reported more than 102 million cases. That’s the most in the world. Nearly 1.1 million Americans have died from COVID-19. Despite vaccines and treatment, the threat of COVID-19 is far from over. In South Carolina for example, health officials are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. During the first week of January, 68 people died from COVID in the Palmetto State. Health officials say the deaths are not linked to any clusters are specific facilities, but 85% of the deaths were among the senior population, 65 and older.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State

Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CJ Kowalski

Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?

Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
kiss951.com

Here’s How Many South Carolina Households Make $200,000 Yearly

With the cost of living steadily increasing, the amount of money you need to make to live comfortably is also growing rapidly. Our friends at OLBG.com recently conducted some research on the number of people in different cities in South Carolina who make over $200,000 per year. They looked at data over the last 10 years and compared the total number of residents who make over that amount in both 2013, and 2022. Of the 14 cities in the study the increase over that time period ranges from just a 14% increase to as much as a 326% increase. But $200,000 in 2013 is not worth the same now. I consulted with In2013dollars.com to see what that number is comparable to in 2022. According to their inflation calculator, $200,000 in 2013 is worth $251,253.09 in 2022. That’s a significant increase, with the inflation/price increase coming in at 25.63%.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Over a dozen teens, staffer hospitalized after fights at SC National Guard facility

Several teenagers who are participants in a youth academy housed at an area military base were hospitalized from Tuesday rioting, officials said. The incident involved members of the South Carolina Job and Youth ChalleNGe programs at the McCrady Training Center, U.S. National Guard Major Gen. Van McCarty said Tuesday night at a news conference. The facility is on Leesburg Road near U.S. 601.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AOL Corp

After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?

University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Crews complete Postal Way Extension project in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There may be some relief for thousands of drivers in the Carolina Forest area. Crews completed construction on the Postal Way Extension road project, which extends to Waccamaw Pines Drive, and also includes the installation of intersection improvements and sidewalks. RELATED COVERAGE | Traffic...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags atop government buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor a longtime Lowcountry politician. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. died Monday at 95. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.”
CHARLESTON, SC

