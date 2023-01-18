Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Phone Arena
Your phone might have been used in a huge money making ad scam
According to Wired, 11 million phones were attacked by an ad-fraud scheme called Vastflux which spoofed 1,700 apps and targeted 120 publishers. At the peak of the scam, the attackers were making requests for 12 billion ads per day. Marion Habiby, a data scientist with Human Security, the firm that discovered the attack, called it one of the largest and most organized her firm had ever seen.
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Phone Arena
Useful tool recently added to Google Contacts app
Google has added a new tab to its Contacts app. As far as apps go, this is one that you probably never think about until the exact moment that you need to use it. It doesn't excite you or give you something to do like a mobile game, it won't keep you entertained like a streaming video app, and it won't keep you up-to-date like a news app. The Contacts app lists the names of the people you get in touch with often using your phone.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Phone Arena
You can now send yourself a message and undo an accidental deletion on WhatsApp
For many phone owners, the person that they message the most is themselves. No, it has nothing to do with egotistical behavior and has everything to do with using common sense. Sometimes when you need to jot down a note you're caught without paper or a pen. While an app like Google Keep (Android, iOS) is ideal for these situations, some would rather send a message to themselves.
Phone Arena
Google's "Find my Device" app gets a Material You redesign
Google turned to Material You as its official design language back in 2021 and has since then been slowly updating all of its native apps. However, there is one app in particular that had been neglected and never did get its Material You overhaul until now, the "Find my Device" app.
Phone Arena
Sign up for YouTube Music Listening Room: get beta access to features and a free year of YouTube Music Premium
YouTube Music is now launching a beta-testing program aimed at giving a set amount of people access to early features in development. If you've been using YouTube Music for the last year and you're willing to help improve the app and its features, you can register now for what's called the "YouTube Music Listening Room" beta, reports 9to5Google.
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 users are furious at Google for not taking responsibility over shattered glass
It was the day after Christmas and...no poem here. It was December 26th when we first alerted you to alarming reports from Pixel 7 series owners complaining that the glass on their phone's rear camera bar was spontaneously shattering. The complaints started to grow in number in the early days of the new year to the point where Google can no longer hide its head in the sand and needs to address this problem.
Phone Arena
Samsung developing Lifelike Pixels display technology
By this point, it is not a secret that Samsung is one of the leaders worldwide when it comes to display technology. The Korean tech giant has historically produced devices with exceptional panels and has continuously supplied them to other manufacturers as well. Hence, it is hardly surprising that recently...
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
The iPhone 15 series is still a good eight months away but rumors are beginning to pick up steam. Leaker ShrimpApplePro today posted a series of rumors about Apple's next phones. The rumors are centered on the iPhone 15's screen. ShrimpApplePro first suggested back in November that the iPhone 14's...
Phone Arena
How to enable Bluetooth on Stadia controller to connect to your Android phone or PC
Stadia, Google's short-lived cloud-based gaming platform, promptly shut down on January 18th. However, it didn't go down without first gifting its users with a parting gift in the form of the ability to unlock the Stadia controller to work on other services and consoles via Bluetooth. Shortly after the shutdown,...
Man Shares Nifty Hack For How to Tell Exactly Whats Wrong If the “Check Engine” Light Is On
That way the trip to the mechanic is simplified!
Phone Arena
Google Messages app increases end-to-end encryption group chat limit to 100 participants in Beta
Google has been rolling out end-to-end encryption for group chats in its RCS Messages app and has reportedly. completed the roll out to the Beta version. However, one limitation was that for group chats to be eligible for encryption, no more than 21 people could be added at a time. Now it appears that Google is raising this limit to 100 people.
Phone Arena
If your Pixel Watch screen froze after the January update, here's the cure
9to5Google reports that ever since the Google Pixel Watch received its January update (which updated the security patch on the timepiece), users have been complaining about a bug that freezes the device with the words, "preparing to update" frozen on the display. Some features will still work and you'll still receive notifications. Pressing on the crown will still open the power menu, but touch inputs don't register and the update referred to on the display is never completed.
Phone Arena
YouTube TV gets a much-needed redesign to streamline browse experience
YouTube TV is making important visual changes to its app, the service announced this week. The most recent update touches two major aspects of YouTube TV: Library and Live Guide. The focus of the update is a more streamlined UX that will allow users to get to their favorite content quickly and conveniently.
Phone Arena
Android 13 is running on only 5.2% of Android phones
Android developers have access to a tool called Android Studio, which offers neat statistics that can help point them in the right direction. Besides that, however, it also shows other stats, such as the ones that prove that Android 13 is installed only on 5.2% of phones. Ouch?. This came...
Phone Arena
You can now subscribe to Twitter Blue using the official Twitter Android app
Twitter launched its revamped Twitter Blue subscription service back in December 2022 with new rules and perks sanctioned by its new owner, Elon Musk. At launch, users could only subscribe via the web and the iOS Twitter app, leaving Android users wondering if they would too eventually get access. This...
Phone Arena
Spotify urges the EU to reign in Apple's App Store monopoly, calls for "urgent action"
As many of you probably know, there's always heated competition between tech companies. And sometimes, a company is bigger than another... in one way or another. Battles between competitors are not a rarity in the tech world. One such battle has been undertaken by Spotify, which is, let's say, unhappy with Apple Music and has taken it to file an antitrust case against Cupertino. And now, 9to5Mac reports things are getting a little... heated.
Comments / 0