Your phone might have been used in a huge money making ad scam

According to Wired, 11 million phones were attacked by an ad-fraud scheme called Vastflux which spoofed 1,700 apps and targeted 120 publishers. At the peak of the scam, the attackers were making requests for 12 billion ads per day. Marion Habiby, a data scientist with Human Security, the firm that discovered the attack, called it one of the largest and most organized her firm had ever seen.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them

Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Useful tool recently added to Google Contacts app

Google has added a new tab to its Contacts app. As far as apps go, this is one that you probably never think about until the exact moment that you need to use it. It doesn't excite you or give you something to do like a mobile game, it won't keep you entertained like a streaming video app, and it won't keep you up-to-date like a news app. The Contacts app lists the names of the people you get in touch with often using your phone.
You can now send yourself a message and undo an accidental deletion on WhatsApp

For many phone owners, the person that they message the most is themselves. No, it has nothing to do with egotistical behavior and has everything to do with using common sense. Sometimes when you need to jot down a note you're caught without paper or a pen. While an app like Google Keep (Android, iOS) is ideal for these situations, some would rather send a message to themselves.
Google's "Find my Device" app gets a Material You redesign

Google turned to Material You as its official design language back in 2021 and has since then been slowly updating all of its native apps. However, there is one app in particular that had been neglected and never did get its Material You overhaul until now, the "Find my Device" app.
Pixel 7 users are furious at Google for not taking responsibility over shattered glass

It was the day after Christmas and...no poem here. It was December 26th when we first alerted you to alarming reports from Pixel 7 series owners complaining that the glass on their phone's rear camera bar was spontaneously shattering. The complaints started to grow in number in the early days of the new year to the point where Google can no longer hide its head in the sand and needs to address this problem.
Samsung developing Lifelike Pixels display technology

By this point, it is not a secret that Samsung is one of the leaders worldwide when it comes to display technology. The Korean tech giant has historically produced devices with exceptional panels and has continuously supplied them to other manufacturers as well. Hence, it is hardly surprising that recently...
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies

The iPhone 15 series is still a good eight months away but rumors are beginning to pick up steam. Leaker ShrimpApplePro today posted a series of rumors about Apple's next phones. The rumors are centered on the iPhone 15's screen. ShrimpApplePro first suggested back in November that the iPhone 14's...
How to enable Bluetooth on Stadia controller to connect to your Android phone or PC

Stadia, Google's short-lived cloud-based gaming platform, promptly shut down on January 18th. However, it didn't go down without first gifting its users with a parting gift in the form of the ability to unlock the Stadia controller to work on other services and consoles via Bluetooth. Shortly after the shutdown,...
If your Pixel Watch screen froze after the January update, here's the cure

9to5Google reports that ever since the Google Pixel Watch received its January update (which updated the security patch on the timepiece), users have been complaining about a bug that freezes the device with the words, "preparing to update" frozen on the display. Some features will still work and you'll still receive notifications. Pressing on the crown will still open the power menu, but touch inputs don't register and the update referred to on the display is never completed.
YouTube TV gets a much-needed redesign to streamline browse experience

YouTube TV is making important visual changes to its app, the service announced this week. The most recent update touches two major aspects of YouTube TV: Library and Live Guide. The focus of the update is a more streamlined UX that will allow users to get to their favorite content quickly and conveniently.
Android 13 is running on only 5.2% of Android phones

Android developers have access to a tool called Android Studio, which offers neat statistics that can help point them in the right direction. Besides that, however, it also shows other stats, such as the ones that prove that Android 13 is installed only on 5.2% of phones. Ouch?. This came...
You can now subscribe to Twitter Blue using the official Twitter Android app

Twitter launched its revamped Twitter Blue subscription service back in December 2022 with new rules and perks sanctioned by its new owner, Elon Musk. At launch, users could only subscribe via the web and the iOS Twitter app, leaving Android users wondering if they would too eventually get access. This...
Spotify urges the EU to reign in Apple's App Store monopoly, calls for "urgent action"

As many of you probably know, there's always heated competition between tech companies. And sometimes, a company is bigger than another... in one way or another. Battles between competitors are not a rarity in the tech world. One such battle has been undertaken by Spotify, which is, let's say, unhappy with Apple Music and has taken it to file an antitrust case against Cupertino. And now, 9to5Mac reports things are getting a little... heated.

