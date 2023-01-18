ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone

IOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months. What’s new in iOS...
CNET

Your iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri allows you to do so much with your voice. You can do basic things like make a phone call or get directions, but it can also get more complicated -- maybe you want to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater. And none of this requires the use of your hands.
Apple Insider

How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
SlashGear

You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How

You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
CNET

Apple Is Paying Some MacBook Owners Up to $395. See If You're One of Them

Do you own a MacBook? If so, you might be eligible for part of a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
9to5Mac

Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it

In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3 RC (set for public release next week). As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.
Android Headlines

Twitter for Android gets 'For you' & 'Following' tabs

As some of you may have heard, Twitter made some changes to the iOS app recently. The company changed up the way we switch between the chronological and algorithmic feed. Well, those changes just arrived to Android as well. Twitter for Android has received ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tabs.
The Verge

WhatsApp now lets you chat with yourself

WhatsApp will now let you freely message yourself. The new Message Yourself feature has been gradually rolling out to WhatsApp users over the past couple of months and has appeared in the release notes for the latest app update this week. It’s not Meta’s latest AI invention but more of a digital notepad to let you send quick notes, reminders, links, and photos to yourself across multiple devices.
CNET

makeuseof.com

How to Turn Off System Ads and Offers on Samsung Phones

If you own a Samsung phone, you may have noticed ads popping up on your lock screen, in your notifications, and inside some of the pre-installed apps.

