Read full article on original website
Related
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone
IOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months. What’s new in iOS...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
CNET
Your iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri allows you to do so much with your voice. You can do basic things like make a phone call or get directions, but it can also get more complicated -- maybe you want to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater. And none of this requires the use of your hands.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
iOS 16.3 launches next week — here are the new iPhone features
The next big update to iOS 16 should arrive next week, according to Apple, with iOS 16.3 introducing new security, safety and Handoff features to the iPhone.
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How
You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
CNET
Apple Is Paying Some MacBook Owners Up to $395. See If You're One of Them
Do you own a MacBook? If so, you might be eligible for part of a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
Simple Android mistake could be killing your battery life – check your phone now
FANCY phone features may add that extra wow-factor but they almost always have an annoying consequence - battery usage. Even apps themselves suck up power as they run in the background. Another thing that uses more juice is the keyboard - or the haptic keyboard as it's officially known. The...
9to5Mac
Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it
In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3 RC (set for public release next week). As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.
Android Headlines
Twitter for Android gets 'For you' & 'Following' tabs
As some of you may have heard, Twitter made some changes to the iOS app recently. The company changed up the way we switch between the chronological and algorithmic feed. Well, those changes just arrived to Android as well. Twitter for Android has received ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tabs.
These major companies are laying off workers at a huge rate
Major companies in a variety of sectors are experiencing massive layoffs in recent months, including cuts at Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Washington Post.
The Verge
WhatsApp now lets you chat with yourself
WhatsApp will now let you freely message yourself. The new Message Yourself feature has been gradually rolling out to WhatsApp users over the past couple of months and has appeared in the release notes for the latest app update this week. It’s not Meta’s latest AI invention but more of a digital notepad to let you send quick notes, reminders, links, and photos to yourself across multiple devices.
CNET
This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
Microsoft just sherlocked the best Windows 11 audio app
The most recent Insider build of Windows 11 includes an experimental audio control feature. The new functionality is similar to that provided by third-party app EarTrumpet.
Cult of Mac
New HomePod … new Mac mini … new MacBook Pros … what a week! [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: The new Mac mini is a steal. The new MacBook Pros are a spec bump. And the new HomePod is … interesting. We’re such fans of the original, we can’t wait to wrap our ears around Apple’s (possibly) upgraded smart speaker.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off System Ads and Offers on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Samsung phone, you may have noticed ads popping up on your lock screen, in your notifications, and inside some of the pre-installed apps.
Comments / 0