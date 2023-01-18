Read full article on original website
Program instills pork knowledge
As one of the leading pork-producing states, Illinois has a strong voice in the industry. The state’s pork association is taking steps to ensure that its influence continues well into the future. The Illinois Pork Producers Association has addressed that through a program that positions farmers as leaders in...
School Meal Bill Introduced in North Dakota Legislature
BISMARCK, ND - Legislators have introduced two bills regarding school meals:. HB 1494 would eliminate lunch shaming in North Dakota.
North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds
It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
Nominees are being sought for the 2023 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife-habitat management on private working land. The $10,000 award is presented annually with the Sand County Foundation, the...
North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers
(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday. House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such...
CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota
CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
Farmland managers take responsibility with farmers seriously
Russell Hiatt is president-elect of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, the forerunner to the national organization. Hiatt is accredited by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He follows in the footsteps of his father, and has been in the profession since 1979....
North Dakota Health Department requesting $55M for new lab
During the last session, lawmakers approved $15 million for a new lab, which would cost around $70 million to build.
New bill would allow more youth deer hunting
The bill, proposed by Representative Corey Mock, would allow boys and girls to continue hunting during deer gun season in November.
The importance of mother rooms in North Dakota
Target and Walmart are some big examples, but there are other local places as well, including the Roosevelt Park Zoo.
LGBTQ people, allies dodge $1,500 fines in North Dakota
As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. “The main purpose of...
North Dakota legislature considering amending voting requirements, adding U.S passport option to show proof of citizenship
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are considering allowing another form of ID when showing up to vote. A state Senate bill would allow voters to show a valid passport as proof of citizenship at the polls, on top of other already pre-approved methods like a valid drivers license, tribal I-D, and similar methods. North Dakota is the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND
The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the week, there were eighteen pieces of legislation introduced regarding the North Dakota Game and Fish. One will experience its first hearing Friday inside the Coteau room. As News Director J.R. Havens tells us, House Bill 1151 may be one of the most heated debates at the session this year.
Scientists raise concerns about high levels of PFAs in freshwater fish
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fishing is a staple in Minnesota -- not only for recreation but also as a source to bring home food. But as more science comes out, there are more worries about what's in our freshwater fish.Recent research from the Environment Research Journal suggests that eating one freshwater fish may contain enough of a chemical called PFAs -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- that which is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with the toxic chemicals.Jeff Mueller has been fishing in Minnesota since the 60s -- well before PFAs chemicals were a concern -- enjoying...
These 10 Animals Are On North Dakota’s Endangered Species List
Similar to the national endangered species list, there is one that is specific to North Dakota.
Is North Dakota The Coldest State & Which Is 2023’s Coldest City??
The worst is still to come! -- Sorry, that's not very optimistic. Winter is blowing by, but January and February tend to be the coldest months, so bundle up. North Dakotans are a bunch of very warm and friendly folks, but our winters are brutal. World Population Review looked at the temperatures and ranked each state.
North Carolina’s Corn Yield Record Shattered with AgVenture’s AV9916AM™
Johnston, Iowa – AgVenture, Inc. is pleased to announce a new state yield record in North Carolina. Russell Hedrick shattered the state yield record with his winning entry of 459.51 bushels per acre in the 2022 North Carolina Corn Growers Yield Contest. Hedrick, who registered his winning dryland yield with AV9916AM™, is a customer of Sweetwater Creek Seeds, an independent seed company selling AgVenture corn and soybean products, owned and operated by Clif Hardison, and based in Williamston, North Carolina.
