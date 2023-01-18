MINNEAPOLIS -- Fishing is a staple in Minnesota -- not only for recreation but also as a source to bring home food. But as more science comes out, there are more worries about what's in our freshwater fish.Recent research from the Environment Research Journal suggests that eating one freshwater fish may contain enough of a chemical called PFAs -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- that which is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with the toxic chemicals.Jeff Mueller has been fishing in Minnesota since the 60s -- well before PFAs chemicals were a concern -- enjoying...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO