North Dakota State

agupdate.com

Program instills pork knowledge

As one of the leading pork-producing states, Illinois has a strong voice in the industry. The state’s pork association is taking steps to ensure that its influence continues well into the future. The Illinois Pork Producers Association has addressed that through a program that positions farmers as leaders in...
ILLINOIS STATE
KX News

North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds

It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Business News

Nominees are being sought for the 2023 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife-habitat management on private working land. The $10,000 award is presented annually with the Sand County Foundation, the...
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota

CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
WORTHING, SD
agupdate.com

Farmland managers take responsibility with farmers seriously

Russell Hiatt is president-elect of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, the forerunner to the national organization. Hiatt is accredited by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He follows in the footsteps of his father, and has been in the profession since 1979....
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota legislature considering amending voting requirements, adding U.S passport option to show proof of citizenship

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are considering allowing another form of ID when showing up to vote. A state Senate bill would allow voters to show a valid passport as proof of citizenship at the polls, on top of other already pre-approved methods like a valid drivers license, tribal I-D, and similar methods. North Dakota is the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
US 103.3

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

House Bill 1151, baiting for deer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the week, there were eighteen pieces of legislation introduced regarding the North Dakota Game and Fish. One will experience its first hearing Friday inside the Coteau room. As News Director J.R. Havens tells us, House Bill 1151 may be one of the most heated debates at the session this year.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Scientists raise concerns about high levels of PFAs in freshwater fish

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fishing is a staple in Minnesota -- not only for recreation but also as a source to bring home food. But as more science comes out, there are more worries about what's in our freshwater fish.Recent research from the Environment Research Journal suggests that eating one freshwater fish may contain enough of a chemical called PFAs -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- that which is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with the toxic chemicals.Jeff Mueller has been fishing in Minnesota since the 60s -- well before PFAs chemicals were a concern -- enjoying...
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

North Carolina’s Corn Yield Record Shattered with AgVenture’s AV9916AM™

Johnston, Iowa – AgVenture, Inc. is pleased to announce a new state yield record in North Carolina. Russell Hedrick shattered the state yield record with his winning entry of 459.51 bushels per acre in the 2022 North Carolina Corn Growers Yield Contest. Hedrick, who registered his winning dryland yield with AV9916AM™, is a customer of Sweetwater Creek Seeds, an independent seed company selling AgVenture corn and soybean products, owned and operated by Clif Hardison, and based in Williamston, North Carolina.
IOWA STATE

