ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
notebookcheck.net

New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra

There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
CBS News

Best Samsung smartphone deals ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 release

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The first Samsung Unpacked event of 2023 has been announced. The event will be taking place on Feb. 1 at...
CNET

It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone

An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
CarBuzz.com

American Tesla Owners Feel Duped After Car Prices Slashed In The USA

There's a growing number of frustrated Tesla owners in the US following the automaker's decision to reduce prices a few weeks ago, which is now resulting in lost resale value. Per Bloomberg, the EV automaker's decision to slash prices by as much as 20% in order to boost sales volumes late last year is now leaving a long line of angry customers who missed out on those discounts.
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops

Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and specs leak finally reveals everything about the new model

Like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 flagship family will deliver three devices featuring two distinct designs. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack the “traditional” smartphone design, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a built-in S Pen stylus. The Ultra will be the most expensive new Galaxy S phone and the Note successor that fans want to buy this year. And it so happens that the Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked in full ahead of the launch event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy